Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 15

Indices showed a strong recovery from the low point of the day and ended flat amid high volatility on December 15. Except auto and metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty PSU and FMCG indices falling 1 percent each

Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,951.15 | Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,958 on BSE after RBI has approved the re-appointment of Uday Kotak as managing director of the bank for a further period of three years. The banking sector regulator also approved the appointment of part-time chairman Prakash Apte for three years.

Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 399.15 | Share price rose 3 percent after company received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from NHAI for a hybrid annuity mode project in Gujarat. The project includes four laning of Dhrol-Bhadra Patiya sectlon of NH-151A and Bhadra Patiya-Pipaliya Section of NH-151A in Gujarat through public private partnership (PPP) on design, build, operate and transfer basis. The project has to be completed is 24 months, while the operation period will be 15 years from the COD.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 475.75 | Share price gained 2 percent after Adani International Container Terminal Private Limited (AICTPL), a 50:50 joint venture of Adani Ports and Terminal Investment Limited Holding S.A., priced an offering of $300 million 3 percent Senior Secured Notes due 2031. The notes are expected to be rated “Baa3” by Moody’s Investors Service Inc, “BBB-” Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services and “BBB-” by Fitch Ratings Inc.

Burger King | CMP: Rs 162 | After a stellar listing, Burger King India shares continued to gain momentum on the second day of listing with share price locked at 20 percent upper circuit on December 15. The company had a strong listing premium of 92.25 percent on the first day of trade on December 14. Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP acquired 24,31,959 equity shares in the company at Rs 112.79 per share and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Ltd bought 25 lakh shares at Rs 130.28 per share on the NSE.

KNR Constructions | CMP: Rs 312.10 | Share price added over 5 percent as the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2020 to consider declaration of Bonus Shares and other related issues.

Majesco | CMP: Rs 982.35 | Shares hit an all-time high of Rs 1,009 after it informed exchanges that its board had approved the payment of interim dividend at Rs 974 per share. The board of directors at its meeting held on December 15, 2020, has approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 19,480 percent i.e. Rs 974 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Cyient | CMP: Rs 531 | Shares touched 52-week high of Rs 562.75 after company signed an MoU with Decipher, a Perth-based company that provides a cloud monitoring and governance platform for tailing storage facilities. As per the MoU, Cyient will support Decipher with the global rollout of their cloud mining platform for tailings and rehabilitation monitoring.

BPCL | CMP: Rs 398.60 | BPCL shares fell over 1 percent as company board on December 17 would consider a proposal for acquisition of 36.62% of equity shares in Bharat Oman Refineries from OQ S.A.O.C. and to consider merger of Bharat Gas Resources with itself.

Snowman Logistics | CMP: Rs 58.95 | Snowman Logistics shares fell nearly 4 percent after Adani Logistics sold further 12,45,956 equity shares of the company at Rs 62.21 per share on NSE.