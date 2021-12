Indian benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile session on December 15. At close, the Sensex was down 329.06 points, or 0.57%, at 57,788.03, and the Nifty was down 103.50 points, or 0.60%, at 17,221.40.

One97 Communications (Paytm ) | CMP: Rs 1,381.90 | The stock price of Paytm parent fell more than 7 percent as the anchor lock-in period of 30 days ended. A report by Edelweiss Alternative Research said the percentage of anchor shares outstanding is 5.9 percent in Paytm, or about 3.83 crore shares. As many as 76 percent of stocks that went public in 2021 as of October saw selling pressure on the anchor lock-in opening dates with the average decline being 2.6 percent, the research firm said.

ITC | CMP: Rs 223.95 | The scrip shed over 2 percent on December 15. The company discussed taxation on cigarette business, demerger plans and the strategy for the FMCG business in its first -ever investor meet on December 14. In the investor meet, ITC’s top management stressed that the health ministry makes regular recommendations annually, as it tried to allay concerns about higher taxation on its mainstay cigarettes business. The company’s demerger plans and its strategy for the FMCG business were other highlights of the occasion, analysts told Moneycontrol.

TVS Motor | CMP: Rs 669.40 | The stock ended in the green after TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad announced that they were extending and expanding their long-term partnership with the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles, as per the company's press release.

Genus Power Infrastructures | CMP: Rs 73.20 | The share added over 2 percent after it received Rs 325 crore worth of orders. These orders are across exports geography and domestic geography, the company said in its release. Within domestic geography, orders have been received for smart meters across multiple state electricity boards and gas meters. These orders will be executed over the next 12 months. With these orders, the company crossed Rs 1,000 crore orderbook, the company added.

Anupam Rasayan | CMP: Rs 854 | The scrip ended in the green after the firm signed a long- term binding contract worth Rs 135 crore with a Japanese multinational customer for supplying an existing life science-related specialty chemical, the company said in a press release. The company earlier signed LOI for this product with the same customer and now has entered into a long-term contract for the next four years, it added.

Precision Wires | CMP: Rs 370.75 | The share price was up over 4 percent after the company fixed December 23 as the record date for the sub-division of its equity shares. The board of directors of the company at a meeting on November 3, 2021 had approved the sub-division of the company's 1 equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each into five equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each.

Trent | CMP: Rs 1,032.95 | The stock ended in the green on December 15 after a Bloomberg report said the group was looking to “reclaim ground in the beauty business it exited 23 years ago”. Non-executive chairman of Trent Noel Tata told Bloomberg that beauty products will be a key focus for the company along with footwear and underwear. “Extended product line and experimentation with formats for these products are in the offing as we see these as growth areas in retail,” Tata told the business publication.

Burger King India | CMP: Rs 155.10 | The stock ended on a weak note on December 15. The fast-food brand said in a stock exchange filing that its board on December 15 approved a fundraise of up to Rs 1,500 crore through issuance of securities. This will be via “public and/or private offerings including preferential issue, qualified institutions placement (QIP), further public offer or any of the permissible modes in one or more tranches”, the filing stated.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 96.35 | The scrip added a percent after the firm received the letter of award from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for a six-lane link road (NH-1665) with paved shoulder configuration to Mopa airport in Goa on EPC mode. The accepted quoted offer of the project is Rs 769.41 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.