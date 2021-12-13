Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 13

Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive day on December 13 amid selling seen in the realty, oil & gas and PSU banking names. At close, the Sensex was down 503.25 points or 0.86% at 58,283.42, and the Nifty was down 143.00 points or 0.82% at 17,368.30.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 357.50 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the company announced on December 11 that the board has approved a second dividend for FY22 for Rs 13.50 apiece, a total of Rs 5,019 crore for the company. The record date for the payment of dividend has been set as December 18, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Antony Waste Handling | CMP: Rs 321.30 | The stock price jumped over 9 percent after its subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects, received a letter of intent (LoI) from city - Sadar Paharganj Zone of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

BLS International | CMP: Rs 213.85 | The share jumped 5 percent after the firm signed contract with the Embassy of India in Kuwait for Consular, Passport & Visa services. The company will be starting operations with three centres in Sharq, Fahaheel and Jleb Al Shuwaikh in Kuwait.

Venky's | CMP: Rs 2,691.20 | The stock was up over 3 percent after the firm said it is setting up a new project for manufacture of Veterinary Medicine Products under its Animal Health Product Segment. The company has acquired land ad measuring 15030 Sqm at MIDC, Village: Kesurdi, Tal: Khandala, District: Satara, Maharashtra for this purpose. Construction activities will commence in December 2021 and it is expected that the project will be completed by March 2022 and commercial production will commence by June 2022, company said in its release.

Gravita India | CMP: Rs 245.90 | The stock gained over 4 percent after the company announced operationalization of its new Battery recycling unit at Mundra Port, Gujarat.

Minda Industries | CMP: Rs 1,035 | The scrip jumped over 9 percent after the company signed a deal with FRIWO AG Germany to manufacture and supply electric vehicle components in the subcontinent.

IRB Infra | CMP: Rs 224 | The scrip ended in the green on December 13. The company's subsidiary Pathankot Mandi Highway Private Limited achieved financial closure for the project of Rehabilitation and Upgradation to Four Lane Configuration and Strengthening of Punjab-HP Border to Mo of Pathankot-Mandi Section in Himachal Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Tega Industries | CMP: Rs 718 | The stock ended lower on December 13 after making a stellar debut, surging 68 percent. The Rs 620 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 219.04 times, with the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category subscribed around 215 times.

Sigachi Industries | CMP: Rs 424 | The share price added 4 percent after the company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 9.86 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 7.93 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 57.19 crore from Rs 54.95 crore YoY.