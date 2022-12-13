Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 13

PSU Bank index rose nearly 4 percent, IT index was up 1 percent, while realty index was down nearly 1 percent.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 418.60 | The stock ended in the green on December 13. Tata Motors stated that it had approved the partial divestment of its equity shares in subsidiary Tata Technologies via an initial public offer ( IPO). The auto major said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicle range by up to 2 percent from January to offset the impact of rising input costs. While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, the auto major said in a statement.

NCC | CMP: Rs 90.10 | The stock price jumped 5 percent on December 13. India Ratings & Research has upgraded the long term rating of fund based working capital and non-fund based limits of NCC to lNDA+/Stable/lND A1 while short term rattings were affirmed. The ratings on the term loans have been withdrawn as the company has paid the term loans in full.

BGR Energy Systems | CMP: Rs 80.90 | The scrip hit 20 percent upper circuit after the firm received orders worth Rs 330 crore from Indian Oil Corporation. The order includes construction of civil and structural works in Panipat refinery project complex. The contract completion period is 18 months.

Godfrey Phillips | CMP: Rs 1,963 | The share shed over 2 percent after Jupiter India Fund & Jupiter India Select SPV sold 0.06% stake in Godfrey Phillips India via open market transactions on December 8. With this, their stake in the company reduced from 7.22%, to 7.16%.

GR Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 1,246.40 | The stock added 2 percent on December 13. GR Infraprojects entered into Share Purchase Agreement with Lokesh Builders for transfer of entire shares being held by the company in its subsidiary GR Highways Investment Manager (GHIMPL). After the transfer, GHIMPL would cease to be subsidiary of the company. The transaction cost is Rs 15 crore.

KEC International | CMP: Rs 488 | The scrip jumped over 4 percent after the company received orders worth Rs 1,349 crore across its various businesses. The transmission & distribution business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and Americas, while the business has bagged orders for building a data centre and for infra works in the Hydrocarbon segment in India, it said in an exchange filing.

Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 251.40 | The share price ended in the green on December 13. Bandhan Bank had obtained guarantee under CGFMU (Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units), the Trust Fund set up by Government of India, managed by NCGTC as a Trustee, with the purpose of guaranteeing payment against default in loans extended to eligible borrowers by banks. It is to be informed that bank has received claim under the scheme for FY 2022-23 amounting to Rs 916.61 crore, Bandhan Bank said in its release.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 312.60 | The stock ended in the green on December 13. Vedanta Group said that it has signed pacts with 30 Japanese technology companies to develop an Indian semiconductor and glass display manufacturing ecosystem, according to media reports.

One 97 Communications | CMP: Rs 538.40 | The scrip ended in the green on December 13. The board of directors of One 97 Communications will consider buyback of shares in its scheduled meeting today. In its latest communication with Indian bourses, the firm informed about the developments in regard to buyback of shares citing it would benefit the existing Paytm shareholders.