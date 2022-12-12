Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 12

Sandip Das

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the volatile session on December 12. At close, the Sensex was down 51.10 points or 0.08% at 62,130.57, and the Nifty was up 0.60 points at 18,497.20.Dalmia Bharat | CMP: Rs 1,912 | The stock gained over 3 percent on December 12. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited entered into a binding Framework Agreement for the acquisition of the Cement, Clinker and Power Plants from Jaiprakash Associates Limited having a total cement capacity of 9.4 MnT (along with Clinker capacity of 6.7MnT and Thermal Power plants of 280MW). The said plants are situated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, according to an exchange filing.Honeywell Automation | CMP: Rs 43,431 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after Nomura kept a 'buy' on the stock and raised the target to Rs 50,642 per share. It is the preferred pick for India's digitalisation. Execution and margin to pick up as services/exports recover. Expect a turnaround in H2FY23 continuing into FY24. Valuations are reasonable against peers, the brokerage firm said.VA Tech Wabag | CMP: Rs 370.30 | The scrip surged over 10 percent after the company announced that its European subsidiary has bagged a repeat order contract worth Rs 260 crore (EUR 30 Million) from Purolite S.R.L to upgrade its Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in Romania.Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 21.30 | The stock jumped over 8 percent on December 12. Private sector lender Yes Bank received two letters from the Reserve Bank of India pertaining to its deals with CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings Limited. The bank plans to engage with the investors to complete its fundraising. “Pursuant to this, the bank shall now engage with the investors for the completion of the proposed capital raise, subject to various regulatory compliances and conditions precedent as per the respective investment agreements,” Yes Bank had said.Reliance Infra | CMP: Rs 160.85 | The stock added over 3 percent after the Supreme Court gave a deadline of December 14 to the Centre for payment clarity of Rs 4,500 crore to Reliance Infra. The top court refuses to allow additional four weeks to Delhi Metro for Reliance Infra payment.Ahluwalia Contracts | CMP: Rs 456 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after the firm said CARE Ratings has improved the rating on the basis of the operational and financial performance of the company for the financial year 2022 (Audited) and first half (un-audited) for the FY-2022-23 including long-term bank facilities (Rs 105 crore) of CARE AA with stable and long term / short term bank facilities (Rs 1,395 crore) of CARE AA with stable rating.NDTV | CMP: Rs 347.35 | The scrip hit 5 percent upper circuit after the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on December 9, approved a proposal to invite RRPR Holding Private Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, holding 29.18% equity share capital of NDTV, to nominate two directors to the Board. The appointment shall be considered in the next meeting of the board of directors, scheduled to be held on December 23, 2022.ONGC | CMP: Rs 142.15 | The stock price ended in the green on December 12. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd proposes to drill 53 exploratory wells in Andhra Pradesh- 50 in the Godavari on-Land PML (Petroleum Mining Lease) Block of KG Basin and three in CD-ONHP-2020/1 (OALP-Vi) Block Of Cuddapah basin with an investment outlay of Rs 2,150 crore. Andhra Pradesh State-Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) in a meeting held last month cleared two separate proposals put up by the ONGC for environmental clearance.PSP Projects | CMP: Rs 703.70 | The share price rose over 6 percent after the company received work orders worth Rs 115.49 crore (excluding GST) in the Institutional and Industrial categories. With the receipt of the above orders, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 to date amounts to Rs 1,948.58 crore, the firm said.Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 70.70 | The stock hit 5 percent upper circuit after the company formed a Joint Venture Company with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC for the construction of Railroad and other infrastructure projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.