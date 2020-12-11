Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 11

India's Benchmark indices ended higher in a volatile session on December 11, with the Nifty going past 13,500. At close, the Sensex was up 139.13 points, or 0.30%, at 46,099.01 and the Nifty was up 35.60 points, or 0.26%, at 13,513.90.

Ircon International | CMP: Rs 90.60 | The stock gained 3 percent after the company was awarded the work of upgrading the Gurgaon-Pataudi-Rewari section of NH-352W (design length of 46. 110 km) as a feeder route in Haryana on hybrid annuity mode valuing Rs 900 crore on competitive bidding basis by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This work will be undertaken and executed by a special purpose vehicle which shall be incorporated by IRCON as its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Snowman Logistics | CMP: Rs 64.80 | The stock was up 6 percent after the company along with SpiceJet signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for storage, transportation, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. "Snowman will handle the ground services which includes activities such as transportation to/from manufacturers, warehouses, airports and consumption points, packing, storage and warehousing in the required temperature zones, " the company said in a BSE filing.

Indian Hume Pipe | CMP: Rs 192.50 | The share price was up over 4 percent after the company bagged a Rs 550-crore order in Uttar Pradesh. "The company has received a letter of acceptance from State Water & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department (SWSM), Lucknow, Government of Uttar Pradesh for providing water supply schemes in 550 villages of Kanpur division in Uttar Pradesh at an approximate value of Rs 550 crore," the company said in an exchange filing.

Gayatri Projects | CMP: Rs 36.35 | The stock price added 5 percent after the company’s water division bagged three letters of award. The company received the three letters for Pipe Drinking Water Schemes from Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department in Uttar Pradesh. It will work in a joint venture where its share is 97.5 percent for a total value of Rs 1,332 crore.

SPML Infra | CMP: Rs 13.20 | The stock jumped 10 percent after the company along with PNC Infra got a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for an EPC Project from the State Water Supply & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department. The project is for survey, design, preparation of DPR, construction, commissioning and O&M for 10 years of rural water supply project in 952 villages in Devipatan division of Uttar Pradesh. PNC Infra ended 2 percent higher.

Alembic Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,089.10 | The share price was up more than 2 percent after the company received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Asenapine Sublingual Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg.

Centum Electronics | CMP: Rs 385.10 | The stock shed 4 percent on December 11. The board of directors of the company approved the proposal for further investment in Centum Adetel Group (CAG) SA. With the proposed investment, the company’s stake in CAG will increase to 64.66 percent from 59.77 percent.

Indian Oil Corporation | CMP: Rs 93.95 | The share price ended in the green after the company said its refineries are operating at 100 percent capacity. “The crude oil throughput of Indian Oil refineries rose to 100 percent in November 2020, as consumption of all petroleum products has almost reached pre-COVID. In October 2020 this figure was 88 percent, and last year for the same period it was 99 percent," the country’s largest refiner said.

Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 728 | The stock ended in the red on December 11. The auto major is expecting a reduction in production and sales volume at its automotive division and in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the last quarter of the current fiscal due to a global supply shortage of micro-processors. M&M said it is engaging closely with its auto components supplier Bosch and assessing likely production loss.