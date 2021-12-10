Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 10

Benchmark indices ended on flat note in the highly volatile session on December 10. At close, the Sensex was down 20.46 points or 0.03% at 58,786.67, and the Nifty was down 5.50 points or 0.03% at 17,511.30.

HFCL | CMP: Rs 86.65 | The stock was down over 6 percent as the company closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue. "We wish to inform that the Fund Raising Committee of Directors at its meeting approved the issue and allotment of 8,72,72,727 equity shares to 21 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 68.75 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 67.75 per Equity Share), aggregating to Rs 600 crore (approx.), pursuant to the Issue," the company said in a filing with the exchange. According to media reports, Reliance Industries has increased its stake in the company to 5 percent by investing Rs 138 crore in the QIP. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, held 3.76 percent stake in the company as of September 30. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Raymond | CMP: Rs 654.40 | The stock ended in the green on December 10. Raymond-promoted JK Files & Engineering has filed draft red herring prospectus with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds via initial public offering. The company is planning to raise Rs 800 crore through its public issue that comprises entirely an offer for sale by the promoter Raymond. Hence the company will not get any money from public issue and all the money will go to selling shareholder.

Bajaj Electricals | CMP: Rs 1,129.95 | The scrip jumped 8 percent after the company announced that it is going to review corporate structure. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on December 9, 2021, has authorised some of the directors and officials of the Company to review the corporate structure of the Company to unlock growth and value creation for all business segments, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 944 | The stock price ended in the red on December 10. The Reserve Bank of India approved LIC to raise its stake in the bank. Private sector lender IndusInd Bank, on December 10, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given the green light to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to increase its holding in the bank up to 9.99 percent. The state-run insurer holds 4.95 percent in IndusInd Bank now.

Go Fashion India | CMP: Rs 1,209 | The share price jumped over 3 percent after SBI Mutual Fund acquired 15 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,172 per share. However, India Advantage Fund S4 I sold 15 lakh shares at same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Kalpataru Power Transmission | CMP: Rs 383 | The stock ended in the green on December 10. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 44.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 378 per share, however, Kalpataru Properties sold 44.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 378 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Sequent Scientific | CMP: Rs 180.60 | The scrip gained over 5 percent on December 10 despite Infinity Holdings selling 1,46,85,986 equity shares in the company at Rs 157.02 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 467.50 The share ended in the green after Zydus received tentative US FDA nod for Cariprazine Capsules used to treat Schizophrenia and Bipolar depression.

IIFL Finance | CMP: Rs 308 | The stock ended in the red on December 10. Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Limited A/C - HWIC Asia Fund Class A Shares offloaded 1,04,20,631 equity shares in the company at Rs 300.17 per share on the NSE. However, Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 35,61,730 equity shares in the company at Rs 300 per share, the bulk deals data showed.