Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 1

All the sectoral indices ended higher. The PSU bank index up nearly 3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices added nearly a percent each. Sandip Das Benchmark indices started the week on a strong note, helped by better-than-expected GDP data and auto sales in November. At close, the Sensex was up 505.72 points, or 1.15%, at 44,655.44, and the Nifty gained 140 points, or 1.08%, to 13,109. Capacite Infra | CMP: Rs 193.50 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company bagged a Rs 148-crore order from Raymond. Capacite Infraprojects Limited, has received repeat orders worth Rs 148.2 crore (excluding GST) from Raymond Limited (Realty Division) for TenX Project at Raymond Limited, Thane. The repeat orders are within the existing project premises, the company said in an exchange filing. Confidence Petroleum | CMP: Rs 31.10 | The stock price surged 12 percent after the company got its first Mobile Refueling Unit (MRU) for distribution of CNG. MNGL, a joint venture of BPCL, GAIL & Maharashtra Government and the City Gas Distribution Company, involved in the distribution of CNG & PNG in Pune city has awarded Confidence Petroleum India Limited, the first MRU for the distribution of CNG in Pune city areas like Hinjewadi and Talegaon, the company said in a release. Reliance Capital | CMP: Rs 9.30 | The share price was down 4 percent after the company defaulted on interest payments on HDFC and Axis Bank loans. Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital has defaulted on interest payments on loans worth Rs 624 crore drawn from Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Axis Bank, the company informed stock exchanges on November 27, 2020. ICICI Lombard | CMP: Rs 1,475 | The stock ended in the green after the company received in-principle approval to acquire Bharti AXA General Insurance. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on November 27 gave an in-principle approval to the acquisition of the general insurance business of Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, the company said in an exchange filing. Lupin | CMP: Rs 912.05 | The share price was up 2 percent after the company received US FDA approval for Penicillamine tablets used in the treatment of Wilson’s Disease and Cystinuria. VST Tillers | CMP: Rs 1,932.50 | The stock ended in the green after the company reported its November sales. Tractor sales wereup 32.9 percent at 755 units against 568 units (YoY). November Power Tiller sales jumped 72.4 percent at 2,134 units against 1,238 units (YoY). Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 733.80 | The stock price added over a percent after tractor sales jumped 56 percent to 32,726 units against 21,031 units (YoY). Tractor exports rose 79 percent at 1,107 units against 617 units (YoY). Domestic tractor sales were up 55 percent at 31,619 units against 20,414 units (YoY). Passenger vehicle sales were up 24 percent at 18,212 units against 14,637 units (YoY). Three-wheeler sales were down 42 percent at 3,854 units against 6,593 units (YoY). Exports were down 38 percent at 1,636 units against 2,621 units (YoY). PNC Infra | CMP: Rs 176.30 | The share price was up 3 percent after the company received a letter of acceptance (LOA) for an EPC Project for the upgrading the canal system from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and BCR Complex in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 1,000.72 crore. Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,240 | The stock price gained 2 percent after the company's total sales were up 5 percent at 4,22,240 units versus 4,03,223 units and two-wheeler sales were up 12 percent at 3,84,993 units versus 3,43,446 units, YoY. Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 477.10 | The stock ended in the green after the company received a tentative nod from the US health regulator for a cancer drug. The drug major received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Axitinib tablets used in the treatment of kidney cancer. The product is the generic version of Inlyta tablets of PF Prism CV. It received the tentative approval for Axitinib tablets in the strength of 1 mg and 5 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing. First Published on Dec 1, 2020 04:52 pm