Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 1

Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 477.10 | The stock ended in the green after the company received a tentative nod from the US health regulator for a cancer drug. The drug major received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Axitinib tablets used in the treatment of kidney cancer. The product is the generic version of Inlyta tablets of PF Prism CV. It received the tentative approval for Axitinib tablets in the strength of 1 mg and 5 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.