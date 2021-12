The Indian market ended higher on December 1, supported by the IT, auto, metal and financial names. At close, the Sensex was up 619.92 points, or 1.09%, at 57,684.79, and the Nifty was up 183.70 points, or 1.08%, at 17,166.90.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,300.50 | The share price was up over 3 percent after the auto major reported total sales of 1,39,184 units in November 2021. These included domestic sales of 1,13,017 units, 4,774 vehicles to other OEMs and its highest ever monthly exports of 21,393 cars.

Tata Power | CMP: Rs 227.25 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI) to build 100 MW EPC Solar project along with 120 MWh utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a company release said. The total contract value of the project is approximately Rs 945 crore. It has to be executed within 18 months.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 478 | The share gained over 4 percent after the firm's sales in the domestic and international market for November 2021 stood at 62,192 vehicles, compared to 49,650 units in the year-ago period. Total MHCVs sales including truck, buses and international business stood at 9,505 units compared to 6,340 vehicles in November 2020.

Biocon | CMP: Rs 373 | The stock was up over 3 percent on December 1. The company has been selected to be in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in the Emerging Markets (EM) category for its progressive environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, which underscore its commitment to the larger goal of sustainable development.

TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 679.90 | The scrip ended in the red after total sales went down 17.2% at 2.72 lakh units against 3.22 lakh units (YoY). Total 2-wheeler sales slipped 17.2% at 2.57 lakh units against 3.11 lakh units (YoY). Domestic 2-wheeler sales fell 29% at 1.75 lakh units against 2.47 lakh units (YoY). However, exports jumped 30% at 96,000 units against 74,074 units (YoY). Total 3-wheeler sales were up 33% at 14,830 units against 11,190 vehicles.

AurionPro Solutions | CMP: Rs 259.65 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after the company won an order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court for complete digitisation and implementation video surveillance systems and live audio-visual streaming system. This project is valued at close to Rs 190 crore, the company said in the release.

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 777.75 | The share spiked 5 percent after the firm achieved a net turnover of Rs 291.93 crore in November 2021 versus Rs 158.95 crore in November 2020, recording a growth of 83.29% YoY and achieved gross turnover of Rs 343.51 crore in November 2021 versus Rs 193.10 crore in November 2020, thereby recording a growth of 74.30% YoY.

Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 34.20 | The stock added over 2 percent after the firm entered into an MoU with Economic Policy Research Institute of Kyrgyz Republic, Government of Kyrgyzstan, for the development of railway corridor projects to connect Bishkek to Karakechenskoye, the company said in a release.

VST Tillers | CMP: Rs 2,859.95 | The stock price slipped a percent after the firm's November tractor sales declined 34.3 percent to 496 units versus 755 units. Its Power Tiller Sales jumped 4.4 percent at 2,227 units versus 2,134 units, YoY.