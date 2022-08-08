Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 8

Benchmark indices ended higher on August 8 with the Nifty finishing above 17,500. At close, the Sensex was up 465.14 points or 0.80 percent at 58,853.07, and the Nifty was up 127.60 points or 0.73 percent at 17,525.10.

HFCL | CMP: Rs 74.95 | The share price surged over 10 percent on August 8. HFCL has entered into an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies for HFCL's design and development of 5G millimetre wave (mmWave) FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) products. In continuation with its 5G product strategy, HFCL is expanding its 5G product portfolio by launching product development of 5G mm Wave FWA CPE products for India and global markets.

One 97 Communications | CMP: Rs 835 | The scrip jumped over 6 percent on August 8. Investors grew optimistic about the loss-making digital payments company's path to profitability after its quarterly revenue jumped 88.5 percent. The company reported revenue of Rs 1,679.6 crore for the April-June period, as against Rs 890.8 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Paytm's net loss, however, widened to Rs 644.4 crore for the three-month period, from a net loss of Rs 380.2 crore for the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing. The rising revenue aided hopes of the company's move to profitability sooner than anticipated earlier. According to Goldman Sachs, Paytm is firmly on the path to profitability. The brokerage expects the year ending March 2024 to be the first full year of adjusted EBITDA profitability, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 704.95 | The share price ended marginally in the green on August 8. Bharti Airtel reported a 467 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,607 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. On a sequential basis, profit, however, was down 20 percent. The telecom major's consolidated revenue rose 22 percent YoY to Rs 32,805 crore. On a sequential basis, it was up 4 percent. Year-on-year growth was aided by a healthy addition of subscribers as well as an improvement in average revenue per user after a round of tariff hikes.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | CMP: Rs 238.75 | The stock price was down over 4 percent after the company posted a big loss of Rs 10,197 crore for the quarter ended June FY23 against a profit of Rs 1,795 crore for the same period last year, impacted by erosion in the marketing margin on motor fuels and LPG. Its revenue however grew by 56 percent YoY to Rs 1.22 lakh crore during the same period.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | CMP: Rs 264.50 | The share jumped over 5 percent after the road developer reported a 405 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 363.2 crore for June FY23 quarter driven by higher operating income. Revenue grew by 18.4 percent to Rs 1,924.6 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

BPCL | CMP: Rs 326.30 | The stock price was down 3 percent after the company’s net losses widened in the quarter ended June 2022. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs 6,291 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal on holding fuel prices despite the rising cost. Net loss was Rs 6,290.8 crore in April-June compared with Rs 3,192.58 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1.38 lakh crore from Rs 89,688.98 crore in April-June 2021. Credit Suisse has kept outperform rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 400 per share. The marketing margin was disappointing in Q1, while debt may continue to increase, it said.

SBI | CMP: Rs 520.10 | The scrip shed over 2 percent on August 8. SBI reported a net profit of Rs 6,068 crore for the June quarter, missing Street estimates by a wide margin as treasury losses eroded profitability. Net interest income grew by a healthy 12.87 percent to Rs 31,196 crore for the June quarter on the back of robust 14.9 percent loan growth and stable margins. JP Morgan has an overweight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 650 while CLSA has maintained a buy rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 660 per share.

Titan Company | CMP: Rs 2,447.50 | The stock ended in the green on August 8. The company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2022. Titan Company on August 5 reported an on-year growth of 1,200 percent or 13 times its standalone profit after tax at Rs 793 crore in the June quarter. On a sequential basis, the profit increased 61.5 percent. Standalone revenue for the Tata group company rose 176 percent to Rs 8,961 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 23 percent. EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) for the jewellery business surged 396 percent to Rs 1,027 crore year on year. Broking house CLSA has kept outperform rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 2,550 per share.

AstraZeneca Pharma | CMP: Rs 3,156 | The scrip gained over 2 percent after the firm posted a net profit of Rs 20.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 against Rs 10.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue was up 32.5 percent at Rs 232.3 crore versus Rs 175.4 crore, YoY.