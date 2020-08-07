Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 7

Among the sectors, the midcap index gained more than a percent, while IT and pharma sectors ended in the red. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 The Indian stock market ended marginally higher on August 7, with the Sensex gaining 15.12 points or 0.04 percent, at 38,040.57 and the Nifty adding 13.80 points or 0.12 percent, at 11,214. Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top Nifty gainers, while Titan Company, HCL Tech and Infosys were among the worst index performers of the day. Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 602.60 | The stock shed over a percent after consolidated net profit declined 92.4 percent at Rs 67.8 crore against Rs 892.7 crore YoY. Consolidated revenue fell 56.4 percent to Rs 5,589.4 crore against Rs 12,805 crore YoY. The auto segment EBIT loss stood at Rs 576 crore. Consolidated EBITDA was down 68 percent at Rs 573.1 crore against Rs 1,793.5 crore YoY. The consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 10.2 percent against 14 percent YoY. Adani Transmission | CMP: Rs 252.50 | The stock rallied more than 9 percent after Q1FY21 net profit jumped 66.5 percent to Rs 355.4 crore against Rs 213.4 crore in Q1FY20. Revenue, however, declined 14.4 percent to Rs 2,446 crore against Rs 2,857.6 crore in Q1FY20. Balrampur Chini Mills | CMP: Rs 130 | The share gained 2 percent after the company's Q1FY21 net profit jumped nearly 32 percent to Rs 139.1 crore against Rs 105.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue grew 50.8 percent to Rs 1,430 crore against Rs 949 crore in Q1FY20. EBITDA grew 23.7 percent to Rs 217.4 crore against Rs 176 crore YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 15.2 percent against 18.5 percent YoY. Deepak Nitrite | The stock was down 5 percent after the company reported a quarterly net profit of Rs 63.61 crore in June 2020, down 40.71 percent from Rs 107.28 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA stood at Rs 102.47 crore, down 45.54 percent from Rs 188.17 crore in June 2019. Lupin | CMP: Rs 881.95 | The share price was down more than 5 percent after the pharma company reported a nearly 60 percent year-on-year decline in Q1FY21 net profit. Lupin’s Q1FY21 net profit from continuing operations stood at Rs 106.9 crore against Rs 264.7 crore in Q1FY20, the company said on August 6. Alembic | CMP: Rs 88.60 | The stock fell 6 percent after the consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 88.52 crore against Rs 36.78 crore YoY. Consolidated revenue was down 48.6 percent at Rs 13.4 crore against Rs 26 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA was down 47.5 percent at Rs 0.7 crore against Rs 1.4 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 5.5 percent against 5.4 percent YoY. Alkem Laboratories | CMP: Rs 3,000 | The stock jumped more than 4 percent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 423.1 crore against Rs 187.2 crore in the same period the previous year. Revenue stood at Rs 2,003.5 crore against Rs 1,849.5 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA came at Rs 533.1 crore against Rs 264.5 crore YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 26.6 percent against 14.3 percent YoY. Torrent Power | CMP: Rs 337.40 | The stock price gained over 3 percent after consolidated net profit jumped 35.2 percent to Rs 373.87 crore in the quarter ended June 30. Net sales declined to Rs 3,007.05 crore in Q1 from Rs 3736.13 crore a year ago. Profit before tax surged 46.3 percent to Rs 467.82 crore in Q1. JK Tyre & Industries | CMP: Rs 65.70 | The stock was down over 2 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 204.17 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, hit by lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.12 crore in the April-June period of the previous fiscal. Alembic Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 1,050.50 | The stock shed almost 3 percent after the Fund Raising Committee of the board of directors of the company approved the issue price of qualified institutions placement of equity shares at Rs 932 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 930 per equity share). First Published on Aug 7, 2020 04:50 pm