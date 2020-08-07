Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 7

The Indian stock market ended marginally higher on August 7, with the Sensex gaining 15.12 points or 0.04 percent, at 38,040.57 and the Nifty adding 13.80 points or 0.12 percent, at 11,214. Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top Nifty gainers, while Titan Company, HCL Tech and Infosys were among the worst index performers of the day.