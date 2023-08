1/11 The Indian market ended higher on August 7, with gains in information technology and pharma names lifting the benchmark indices. The Sensex closed 232.23 points or 0.35 percent, up at 65,953.48, and the Nifty gained 80.30 points or 0.41 percent at 19,597.30. About 1,954 shares advanced, 1,637 declined, and 186 remained unchanged.

2/11 BHEL| CMP Rs 97 | Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) slumped 2.5 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 343.89 crore in the June quarter against a net profit of Rs 187.99 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization) loss widened to Rs 539.15 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 392.44 crore in the year-ago period.

3/11 Shipping Corp | CMP Rs 99.80 | The stock closed 3 percent lower, reacting to a drop in sales in the June quarter. Even as consolidated net profit jumped 57 percent on year to Rs 171.61 crore in April-June, revenue was down nearly 18 percent at Rs 1,200.11 crore. Sales from liner and bulk carriers dropped steeply as compared to the last year, which impacted the overall revenue.

4/11 CAMS | CMP Rs 2,382 | Share price gained over 3 percent on August 7 after the company posted an 18 percent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 76.34 crore in the June quarter. Its revenue rose 10.4 percent to Rs 261.3 crore from Rs 236.65 crore in the year-ago period.

5/11 Punjab and Sind Bank | CMP Rs 30 | The Punjab & Sindh Bank stock traded over 6 percent lower on August 7 following a weak first quarter performance. The public sector lender reported a profit of Rs 153 crore in the June quarter of FY24, down 25.4 percent from the year-ago period, as higher provisions (up 121 percent YoY) and tepid operating income growth weighed on the performance.

6/11 Paytm | CMP Rs 851 | The share price surged nearly 7 percent after founder and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma announced a 10.3 percent stake purchase in the payments company. According to the exchange filing, an overseas entity owned by Sharma will pick up a 10.3 percent in Paytm from Antfin through an off-market transfer. On closing of this transaction, Sharma’s shareholding in the company will increase to 19.42 percent, whereas Antfin’s stake will reduce to 13.5 percent.

7/11 Zen Technologies | CMP Rs 674 | The shares were locked in a 10 percent upper circuit after the military training and anti-drone solutions provider posted a multi-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ended June and also confirmed fresh orders worth Rs 202 crore.

8/11 CE Info Systems | CMP Rs 1,586 | The shares hit the 52-week high and traded 3.2 percent higher after the company logged a 32.2 percent spike in net profit at Rs 32 crore for the June quarter. It posted a net profit of Rs 24.2 crore in Q1 FY23, the digital maps and deep-tech company said in a post-market-hour filing on August 4. Its total revenue surged 37.5 percent to Rs 89.4 crore.

9/11 HFCL | CMP Rs 73 | The share price zoomed 12 percent after reports said that the Union cabinet had approved Rs 1.39 lakh crore for modernising the BharatNet project. This initiative entails a shift in its implementation approach and focusing on providing fibre connections to the final mile through the engagement of village-level entrepreneurs.

10/11 Sterlite Tech | CMP Rs 158 | The shares traded 4.3 percent higher after the Union Cabinet approved Rs 1.39 lakh crore for modernizing the BharatNet project. The company has expertise ranging from connectivity and access solutions, hyper-scale network design and deployment.