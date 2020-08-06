Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 6

Gold-loan stocks falter | Shares of Muthoot Finance slipped over 3 percent while those of Manappuram Finance shed over a percent after the RBI increased in loan to value (LTV) ratio for gold loans, which is negative for gold loan financing companies, experts feel. As per extant guidelines, loans sanctioned by banks against pledge of gold ornaments and jewellery for non-agricultural purposes should not exceed 75 percent of the value of gold ornaments and jewellery, the RBI said. But now the LTV on gold loans has been increased to 90 percent.