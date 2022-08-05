Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 5

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended the session on August 5 on a flat note amid volatility. Sensex was up 89.13 points or 0.15% at 58,387.93, while the Nifty added 15.50 points or 0.09% at 17,397.50. UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers.Mahindra & Mahindra | MCP: Rs 1,236.80 | The stock shed 2 percent after Q1 earnings missed estimates. The auto firm reported a 67 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,430.2 crore for the quarter ended June, missing analysts' estimate of Rs 1,556 crore. It reported a 67 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations at Rs 19,612.6 crore, which was in line with Street's expectations. The tractor segment recorded the second highest profit before interest and tax in the quarter of Rs 1,074 crore. Overall, M&M's operating profit for the quarter jumped 43 percent to Rs 2,341 crore, which was also below expectations of Rs 2,507.7 crore.Talbros Engineering | CMP: Rs 445.55 | The stock price zoomed 20 percent after the firm reported a profit of Rs 8.28 crore against Rs 3.24 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 66.6 percent at Rs 112.3 crore against Rs 67.4 crore (YoY). EBITDA jumped 80.4 percent to Rs 14.56 crore against Rs 8.1 crore (YoY) while margin came in at 12.97 percent against 11.98 percent (YoY).Titan Company | CMP: Rs 2,428 | The share price managed to close in the green on August 5. The company reported year-on-year growth of 1,200 percent or 13 times in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 793 crore in the June quarter. On a sequential basis, the profit increased 61.5 percent. Standalone revenue for the Tata group company rose 176 percent to Rs 8,961 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 23 percent. The revenue and profit surge comes on a low base of last year which was impacted by the COVID second wave. All three verticals of jewellery, watches, and eyewear reported robust year-on-year as well as sequential growth aided by pent-up demand and strong footfall.Pfizer | CMP: Rs 4,230 | The scrip ended in the red after the net profit of the company declined 83.7 percent at Rs 32.5 crore against Rs 200 crore (YoY). Revenue was also down 20.9 percent at Rs 593 crore against Rs 749.2 crore (YoY) while EBITDA fell 33 percent at Rs 191.8 crore against Rs 285.7 crore (YoY).Alkem Labs | CMP: Rs 3,100.20 | The stock ended in the red after the pharma company posted a 72.7 percent YoY drop in its net profit at Rs 127.6 crore. Revenue slipped 5.7 percent to Rs 2,576.3 crore while EBITDA fell 65.7 percent to Rs 203.2 crore against Rs 592.8 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.Jubilant Ingrevia | CMP: Rs 490 | The scrip was down over 4 percent after the firm's net profit for the quarter ended June fell 52.8 percent YoY to Rs 79.4 crore. Revenue; however, rose 1.8 percent to Rs 1,159.4 crore against Rs 1,138.5 crore (YoY). EBITDA declined 51.2 percent to Rs 134.5 crore against Rs 275.4 crore (YoY).Graphite India | CMP: Rs 416.70 | The scrip fell almost 6 percent after consolidated net profit declined 84 percent to Rs 24 crore against Rs 150 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue grew 42 percent at Rs 866 crore against Rs 610 crore (YoY). EBITDA was down 80.1 percent at Rs 28 crore against Rs 141 crore (YoY).SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 49.10 | The scrip jumped over 4 percent after the airline and EaseMyTrip announced a sales agreement to expand services in Thailand. Another positive news that did the rounds, was that SpiceJet is in talks with potential investors for a likely stake sale in the airline. The stock has been in focus after sources close to Network18 informed that SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh could be in talks with a middle-eastern carrier for a possible stake sale.Zomato | CMP: Rs 55 | The stock fell 5 percent on August 5. Zomato’s board has decided to keep the fair value of its shares at Rs 70.76 apiece for the all-stock deal to acquire quick commerce company Blinkit despite a valuation report by EY that pegs the food tech company’s shares at a lower price. According to a BSE filing by Zomato, accounting major EY had first reached the price of Rs 70.76 in a report on June 24, the date on which the acquisition was announced.Valiant Organics | CMP: Rs 619.95 | The stock was down over 3 percent on August 5. The company reported a 41 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 16.92 crore for the June quarter, dented by lower operating income. However, revenue grew by 9 percent to Rs 266 crore for the quarter.