Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 4

Sandip Das

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the highly volatile session on August 4. At close, the Sensex was down 51.73 points or 0.09% at 58,298.80, while the Nifty was down 6.20 points or 0.04% at 17,382.Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,760 | The share price ended marginally in the red on August 4. The company reported a 14 percent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 336 crore from the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, profit is down 11.6 percent. Consolidated revenue for the confectioner rose 8.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,701 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 4.2 percent.Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 282.60 | The stock added 2 percent after the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today considered and approved the issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company in the ratio of 2:1 by capitalising 4,87,31,85,886 standing to the credit of the free reserves and surplus of the company.Redington India | CMP: Rs 139.10 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after the firm reported a 36.5 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 326.34 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 led by operating performance and top-line growth. Revenue grew by 25 percent YoY to Rs 16,803.14 crore for the June FY23 quarter.BHEL | CMP: Rs 52.75 | The stock price ended in the red on August 4 after the company reported its June quarter earnings. The company reported a net loss of Rs 191.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, narrowing from Rs 445.440 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,672 crore, up 61.03 percent YoY. Sales stood at Rs 4,449.49 crore, up 63.35 percent YoY.Balrampur Chini | CMP: Rs 362.85 | The share price slipped over 4 percent after the company reported an 83.3 percent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 13 crore. Consolidated revenue slipped 5.3 percent to Rs 1,080 crore. Consolidated EBITDA was down 66.9 percent YoY at Rs 44.4 crore.Adani Total Gas | CMP: Rs 3,362 | The scrip gained over 2 percent on August 4. The consolidated net profit of the firm jumped 70.6 percent to Rs 138.4 crore against Rs 81.1 crore (QoQ). Consolidated revenue was up 3 percent at Rs 1,042.4 crore against Rs 1,012 crore (QoQ) while EBITDA rose 66.7 percent at Rs 218.5 crore against Rs 131.1 crore (QoQ).Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 420.40 | The stock ended in the green on August 4 after subsidiary Novelis Corporation reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June. Novelis’ net sales in the quarter jumped 32 percent year-on-year to $5.1 billion aided by strong demand in the international market. Net profit jumped 28 percent to $307 million. The company said that adjusted operating profit came in at a record high of $561 million as against $555 million a year ago. Brokerage firm CLSA India in a note said that the capex guidance of Novelis is now likely to be at the lower end of the guided band.Infibeam Avenues | CMP: Rs 15.95 | The share price surged over 6 percent despite the company reporting a 17.7 percent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 23.7 crore against Rs 28.8 crore (QoQ). Consolidated revenue was up 13.2 percent at Rs 418.3 crore against Rs 369.4 crore (QoQ). EBITDA went down 4.7 percent at Rs 42.4 crore against Rs 44.5 crore (QoQ).Macrotech Developers | CMP: Rs 1,037 | The scrip declined over 6 percent after nearly 2 percent of the total equity of the real estate developer changed hands on the BSE and NSE via block deals. As per June 2022, shareholding pattern, foreign portfolio investors including New World Fund Inc, Ivanhoe Op India Inc., and the Government of Singapore have collectively held 14.54 percent holding in Macrotech Developers. The promoters held an 82.20 percent stake in the company.Berger Paints | CMP: Rs 676 | The scrip rose over 2 percent on August 4. The company's Q1 profit grew 80.3 percent to Rs 253.43 crore against Rs 140.59 crore (YoY). Its revenue was up 53.4 percent at Rs 2,759.7 crore against Rs 1,798.5 crore (YoY) while EBIDTA rose 69.7 percent at Rs 404.84 crore against Rs 238.53 crore (YoY).