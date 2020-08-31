Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 31

Adani Group stocks end lower | Shares of the Adani Group companies ended in the red as Adani Group is set to gain control of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports. Adani Enterprises, through its subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), has entered into an agreement to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers (GVKADL), a subsidiary of GVK Power and Infrastructure, both companies informed stock exchanges. This will allow "Adani Group to convert the acquired debt to equity of GVKADL on mutually agreed terms, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. Adani Ports was down almost 2 percent while that of Adani Gas tumbled 9 percent. Adani Power shares were down 5 percent while Adani Green shed 2 percent. Adani Transmission fell over 8 percent and Adani Enterprises shed over 3 percent.