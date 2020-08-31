Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 31

Among the sectors, metals, pharma and the PSU Bank index tumbled over 4 percent while the midcap index shed 3 percent. Sandip Das Sensex ended lower by 839.02 points or 2.13 percent at 38628.29, and the Nifty cracked 284.40 points or 2.44 percent at 11363.20 amid renewed India-China border tension. Among the sectors, metals, pharma and the PSU Bank indices tumbled over 4 percent while the midcap index shed 3 percent. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on August 31: Vedanta | CMP: Rs 126.85 | The stock shed over a percent at close after the company informed about the creation of encumbrance over the equity shares of its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc. In a regulatory filing on August 31, Vedanta said it had tied up a long-term syndicated loan facility for Rs 10,000 crore with State Bank of India as facility agent and SBICAP Trustee Company Limited as the security trustee with door to door maturity of 7 years. NHPC | CMP: Rs 21.65 | The share price fell over 4 percent after the company's consolidated net profit fell 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 772.20 crore in Q1FY21 against Rs 930.9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenue, however, increased 6.5 percent to Rs 2,779.5 crore in Q1FY21 against Rs 2,609.9 crore in Q1FY20 due to exceptional gain of Rs 185 crore. EBITDA fell 1.7 percent to Rs 1,600.5 crore against Rs 1,629 crore in Q1FY20. EBITDA margin came at 57.6 percent against 62.4 percent YoY. Adani Group stocks end lower | Shares of the Adani Group companies ended in the red as Adani Group is set to gain control of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports. Adani Enterprises, through its subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), has entered into an agreement to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers (GVKADL), a subsidiary of GVK Power and Infrastructure, both companies informed stock exchanges. This will allow "Adani Group to convert the acquired debt to equity of GVKADL on mutually agreed terms, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. Adani Ports was down almost 2 percent while that of Adani Gas tumbled 9 percent. Adani Power shares were down 5 percent while Adani Green shed 2 percent. Adani Transmission fell over 8 percent and Adani Enterprises shed over 3 percent. RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 195.80 | The stock tumbled 7 percent after the company informed its MD & CEO sold nearly 19 lakh shares of the company. "Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, has sold 18,92,900 shares of RBL Bank on August 27 and 28, 2020, for approximately Rs 38.52 crore," the bank said in a BSE filing on August 28. Future Group stock close in the red | Future group stock price ended in the red after Reliance Industries Limited bought the company's retail and wholesale business, as well as the logistics and warehousing business, for a consideration of Rs 24,713 crore. The Future Group houses leading retail formats, including supermarket chain Big Bazaar, upmarket food stores Foodhall, and bargain clothing chain Brand Factory. This gives them an edge into all these areas of business. Share price of Future Enterprises jumped 5 percent and Future Retail surged 20 percent. Future Consumer stock gained 5 percent. Future Lifestyle Fashions share price also touched upper circuit gaining 5 percent while Future Supply Chain Solutions also touched upper circuit on BSE. Disclosure: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments. Suzlon Energy | CMP: Rs 3.75 | The stock was down over 2 percent after the company reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 398 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2021. The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 397.87 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, against a net loss of Rs 335.11 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The total consolidated income of the company declined to Rs 528.22 crore in Q1FY21 from Rs 851.09 crore in the same period last year. CG Power | CMP: Rs 22.40 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company's lenders approved takeover bid of the company by Murugappa Group-led Tube Investments of India, according to media reports. Tube Investments of India emerged the successful bidder following a Swiss challenge bidding process, which was initiated by the lenders to CG Power, after the company had earlier said that its board had approved an investment of Rs 700 crore by Tube Investments fr a 56.61 percent stake. RS Software | CMP: Rs 20.60 | The stock shed over a percent on August 31. The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on August 31, 2020, has approved further Investment in the Share Capital of the Company’s Subsidiary in India, ‘Paypermint Private Limited’. SRF | CMP: Rs 4,050 | The stock price was down over 4 percent at close. The Board of Directors of SRF at its meeting held on August 31, 2020, has considered and approved the raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 750 crore through issue of equity shares by way of qualified institutions placement, in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to approval of the Company’s shareholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. Cyient | CMP: Rs 388.45 | The share price was down 3 percent on August 31. The company has agreed to acquire specialist Australian consulting firm, IG Partners, to expand its end-to-end offerings for the local and regional resources sector. The acquisition will help Cyient gain access to decision makers with global mining majors, acceleration in Cyient’s mining strategy and position Cyient as a digital transformation leader in the market. First Published on Aug 31, 2020 04:48 pm