Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 30

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended the session on August 30 on a robust note with Sensex surging 1,564.45 points or 2.70% at 59537.07, and the Nifty jumping 446.40 points or 2.58% at 17759.30.TD Power Systems | CMP: Rs 585 | The share price ended in the green on August 30. TD Power Systems announced that its board has given its approval for stock split in the ratio of 1:5. The sub-division of one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into five equity shares of a face value of Rs 2, the manufacturer of AC generators said in a regulatory filing. The decision will be "subject to the approval of shareholders of the company and regulators/statutory approvals as may be required", it said.Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 201.35 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the firm informed the exchanges that a market leader in rubber tracks for farm equipment and snowmobiles, as well as in solid and bias tyres for material handling equipment, has awarded the company a large business of Metal Bars worth USD 2.58 million per year.IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 43.90 | The stock ended in the red on August 30 after sources said the government is likely to invite preliminary bids for selling a stake in IDBI Bank next month and the discussions with the RBI are at the final stages, an official said. "There are still some pending issues that need to be discussed with the Reserve Bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India. We are hopeful of issuing the EoI by September," the official told PTI.Nazara Technologies | CMP: Rs 660 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the company said it has made acquisitions worth $10.40 million in the United States. The company in a release said it has acquired US children’s interactive entertainment company WildWorks. Nazara will acquire 100 percent of the company and its IP from existing shareholders in an all-cash transaction.BLS International Services | CMP: Rs 259 | The scrip surged over 13 percent after Nomura Singapore picked half a percent stake in the company. Nomura Singapore acquired 11 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 230 per share.Thyrocare Technologies | CMP: Rs 618.50 | The stock price ended in the green on August 30 despite Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc selling 2,68,707 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 614.79 per share, and 3.2 lakh shares at average price of Rs 615.14 per share.Ruchira Papers | CMP: Rs 146.50 | The share price fell over 7 percent on Augsut 30 despite the the board of directors of the company approving the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 new fully-paid up equity share of Rs 10 each to be issued for every 10 equity shares held, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company at ensuing AGM.Shipping Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 118.40 | The stock price rose over 3 percent after PTI reported that the government is likely to invite financial bids for privatisation of state-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) in the March quarter, an official said. "The demerger of non-core and land assets of Shipping Corporation is at an advanced stage. The process is expected to be over in about three months' time, after which financial bids will be invited," the official told PTI.Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 136.55 | The share ended in the green after the securities issuance committee of the firm considered and approved the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 900 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore.BC Power Controls | CMP: Rs 5.65 | The scrip jumped over 6 percent after the company has received board approval for issuance of 1.1 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to the promoter group category at a price of Rs 5.65 per share. The total fundraising is Rs 6.21 crore.