Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 28

ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 409.45 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the bank said it had sold 6,442,000 shares or 2 percent stake of ICICI Securities for Rs 310 crore via open market transaction. After the share divestment, ICICI Bank holds 77.22 percent stake as of June quarter in ICICI Securities. This sale was to meet SEBI guidelines of 25 percent minimum public shareholding requirement, the lender said in a notice to BSE.