Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 26

Buying was witnessed in the auto, bank, energy, metal and IT stocks. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended in the green. Sandip Das Sensex was up 230.04 points, or 0.59%, at 39,073.92 on August 26 and Nifty gained 77.30 points, or 0.67%, at 11,549.60. About 1,528 shares advanced, 1,105 shares declined and 124 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most today: Affle (India): CMP: Rs 2,941.40 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after the company won a contract for Singapore-citizens-engagement project. Affle International Pte Ltd announced that it has won contract from the Singapore government to build a ‘Digital & Cloud-based Commuter Survey Platform’ for Land Transport Authority (LTA), the company said in an exchange filing. Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 138.30 | The share price surged almost 9 percent a day after the company said it proposed to reduce its debt to near-zero levels. At Tata Motors annual general meeting on August 25, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group, said the company had a net automotive debt of Rs 48,000 crore and was targeting to reduce it to near-zero levels in three years, CNBC-TV18 reported. JMC Projects (India) | CMP: Rs 60.15 | The stock gained over 12 percent after the company secured new orders worth Rs 554 crore. JMC Projects (India) Limited has secured new orders of Rs 554 crore including building project in South India totalling to Rs 315 crore and a factory project in Maharashtra of Rs 239 crore. Punjab National Bank | CMP: Rs 35.40 | The stock price ended in the green after the bank informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), which spearheaded the corporate governance litigation in a foreign jurisdictional court, that it has received $3.25 million as the first tranche of recoveries. Dish TV India | CMP: Rs 10.90 | The share price jumped 10 percent after its lenders sold 3.85 crore pledged promoters' shares, following which the shareholding of the promoter group firm Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt Ltd has come down by 2.09 percent. In a regulatory filing Dish TV India said 3,85,65,000 shares have been sold by the lenders to whom shares of Dish have been pledged. FDC Limited | CMP: Rs 328.35 | The stock added over 3 percent after the company launched two variants of the COVID-19 drug Favipiravir under the brand names PiFLU and Favenza. Both the products are currently available across the country, the company said. The price per tablet is Rs 55 for both the variants, it said. 2-wheeler stocks end higher | Share of 2-wheeler companies ended in the green after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at a goods and services tax (GST) rate revision for the segment. Two-wheelers are neither a luxury nor sin goods and so merit a GST rate revision, Sitharaman said at an industry interaction on August 24. Hero MotoCorp share price jumped 6 percent while Bajaj Auto and Atul Auto gained 2 percent each adn Scooters India spiked 5 percent. Gillette India | CMP: Rs 5,545 | The stock added over 2 percent. The company reported net profit which went down 1.7 percent to Rs 45 crore against Rs 45.8 crore YoY. Revenue was down 24.4 percent to Rs 351 crore against Rs 464 crore YoY. Can Fin Homes | CMP: Rs 391.50 | The share price ended in the green after the company reported profit which jumped 15.02 percent to Rs 93.15 crore on a standalone basis for the first-quarter of FY2020-21 as against Rs 80.98 crore in the same period last year. Total income from operations in Q1 was higher by 7.92 percent at Rs 522.50 crore as against Rs 484.14 crore in the same period last year. TCI Express | CMP: Rs 848.50 | The stock jumped almost 5 percent after HDFC Mutual Fund bought 2,17,203 shares at an average price of Rs 795 per share. First Published on Aug 26, 2020 04:39 pm