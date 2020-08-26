Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 26

Can Fin Homes | CMP: Rs 391.50 | The share price ended in the green after the company reported profit which jumped 15.02 percent to Rs 93.15 crore on a standalone basis for the first-quarter of FY2020-21 as against Rs 80.98 crore in the same period last year. Total income from operations in Q1 was higher by 7.92 percent at Rs 522.50 crore as against Rs 484.14 crore in the same period last year.