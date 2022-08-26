Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 26

Benchmark indices ended higher on August 26 amid volatility led by the capital goods, metal, power and PSU Bank stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 59.15 points or 0.10% at 58,833.87, and the Nifty was up 36.40 points or 0.21% at 17,558.90.

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 3,354.15 | The stock price fell over 3 percent after Kaleeswaran Arunachalam tendered his resignation as the company's Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel position of Eicher Motors.

NTPC | CMP: Rs 163.60 | The stock price gained 3 percent after the Board of Directors of NTPC accorded investment approval for Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x660 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 11,843.75 crore.

HPL Electric | CMP: Rs 77.80 | The share price hit 20 percent upper circuit after the firm received the “Empanelment Certificate” from the Ministry of Power through its arm, Rural Electric Corporation (REC). HPL Electric is approved as a bidder through tender participation for the appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Service Provider for Smart Prepaid Metering in India on a DBFOOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis under the Revamped Distribution Sector Reform Scheme (RDSS), company said in its release.

KRBL | CMP: Rs 282.50 | The scrip fell over 6 percent after a report said that India, the world’s biggest rice shipper, will likely restrict some exports as domestic supply is under threat, according to people with knowledge of the matter, a move that risks adding to the chaos in global food markets. The government is discussing curbs on broken rice exports, which account for almost 20% of India’s shipments abroad, as local prices have soared, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Talks are in advanced stages and a decision may be announced soon, the people said.

Infibeam Avenues | CMP: Rs 16.05 | The share ended in the green on August 26. Infibeam Avenues has received board approval for fund raising of Rs 161.50 crore via issue of warrants on preferential basis. The funds will be deployed for domestic and international fintech and software business expansion as well as for other business purposes.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 270 | The scrip ended in the green after The Supreme Court of India partially relaxed the ceiling limit on mining of iron ore in Karnataka. The top court earlier this month had reserved its order on applications seeking lifting of the ceiling cap on iron ore mining.

Nelco | CMP: Rs 856.55 | The stock hit 10 percent upper circuit after the company announced that it has entered into a pact with Intelsat Commercial to launch in-flight connectivity services in India. Intelsat’s pact with Nelco will allow the former to launch their in-flight internet services in India, which is seen as a major opportunity for Nelco. Nelco had launched in-flight connectivity services in 2020.

Gensol Engineering | CMP: Rs 1,706.65 | The share price hit 5 percent upper circuit after the company in the month of August 2022 received purchase orders from reputed clients for the development of solar power projects aggregating to a capacity of around 58.8 MWp in the states of J&K, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The cumulative order value of these projects is pegged at over Rs 153,15,75,000 exclusive of taxes, the firm said in an exchange filing.

UCO Bank | CMP: Rs 12.15 | The stock added 2 percent on August 26. CRISIL upgraded its rating on the Lower Tier II bonds of the bank from A+ with positive outlook to AA- with stable outlook, while the rating for Certificate of Deposits is reaffirmed at A1+.