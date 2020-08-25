Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 25

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 127.65 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the company said it proposes to reduce its debt to near-zero levels. At the annual general meeting of the Tata Motors on August 25, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group, said the company had a net automotive debt of Rs 48,000 crore and was targetting to reduce it to near-zero levels in three years, CNBC-TV18 reported. The investments in the company had reduced to 50 percent this fiscal, he added.