Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 25

Among sectors, except bank and auto, all other indices ended in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap ended with marginal gains. Sandip Das Benchmark indices erased most of their intraday gains and closed flat to positive supported by the auto and banking stocks. At close, Sensex was up 44.80 points, or 0.12%, at 38,843.88 and Nifty was up 5.80 points, or 0.05%, at 11,472.30. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on August 25: Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 127.65 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the company said it proposes to reduce its debt to near-zero levels. At the annual general meeting of the Tata Motors on August 25, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group, said the company had a net automotive debt of Rs 48,000 crore and was targetting to reduce it to near-zero levels in three years, CNBC-TV18 reported. The investments in the company had reduced to 50 percent this fiscal, he added. Procter & Gamble Health | CMP: Rs 4,895.55 | The share price jumped almost 4 percent after the company's net profit rose 13.8 percent YoY at Rs 69.2 crore against Rs 60.8 crore, while revenue was down at Rs 634.5 crore versus Rs 637.6 crore. EBITDA of the company was up 70 percent at Rs 110 crore and margin was up at 17.4 percent. LIC Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 298.95 | The stock jumped 8 percent after the mortgage lender reported a 34 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 817.48 crore for the quarter ending June helped by lower provisioning. The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 610.68 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income of the company rose to Rs 4,977.49 crore in April-June 2020 from Rs 4,807.21 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing. Allcargo Logistics | CMP: Rs 130.60 | The share price surged 20 percent after the company's promoters proposed to delist the company's shares from the stock exchanges. The company in its release said that its promoter group, including Shashi Kiran Shetty and Talentos Entertainment, have intimated the company of their plans to delist it. Max Financial Services | The stock jumped over 12 percent after global research firm CLSA upgraded the stock to buy and has raised target price. CLSA has upgraded the stock to buy and has raised the target to Rs 720 from Rs 640 per share. With Axis Bank to buy 17 percent in Max Life against 29 percent earlier, it sees this as another step towards deal closure, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 299.80 | The stock price surged 20 percent after reports indicate that Adani Group is in talks to buy out GVK and some of its partners in the Mumbai Airport as it aims to become the country's biggest private airport operator, PTI reported quoting sources. Adani Group is in talks to acquire a 50.5 percent stake held by GVK Group in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) and another 23.5 percent of minority partners, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), and Bidvest Group, it added. Future Retail | CMP: Rs 119.75 | The share price gained almost 5 percent after the company averted default by making an interest payment of USD 14 million, or Rs 100 crore, on its foreign bonds. A default would have led to downgrading of the Future Group’s flagship company by rating agencies to default category. The Future Group has a debt burden of Rs 12,989 crore. GMR Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 24.95 | The stock shed over a percent. The company at its meeting on August 27, 2020, will consider a proposal of raising upto Rs 5000 crore in one or more tranches, through issue of securities. Zydus Wellness | CMP: Rs 1727.20 | The share price gained 2 percent after the company informed the exchanges that it is considering proposals of raising of equity funds through preferential issue and/or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any equivalent capital raising mode permitted by applicable law. Globus Spirits | CMP: Rs 169.50 | The stock gained 5 percent after the company's net profit surged 169.3 percent to Rs 18.69 crore on 22.3 percent drop in net sales to Rs 230.09 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Consolidated profit before tax jumped 106.40 percent to Rs 25.53 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 12.37 crore in Q1 June 2019. First Published on Aug 25, 2020 04:34 pm