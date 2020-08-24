Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 24

Bank, auto, FMCG, metal indices ended higher, while IT and pharma ended in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. Sandip Das Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on August 24 with Nifty above 11,450 level helped by the banking names. At close, Sensex was up 364.36 points, or 0.95%, at 38,799.08, and Nifty was up 94.90 points, or 0.83%, at 11,466.50. About 1,500 shares advanced, 1,109 shares declined, and 136 shares remained unchanged. Eicher Motors | Share of the company ended in the green after the 1:10 stock split took effect from August 24. The company's board in June had approved a stock split in the ratio 1:10, giving its nod to sub-division of equity shares of the company from the existing one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 249 | The stock jumped over 6 percent after reports indicated that Adani Group may soon purchase 74 percent stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) for nearly Rs 15,000 crore. Adani Group might acquire 50.5 percent stake of GVK Group in MIAL, and may buy the remaining 23.5 percent from the minority partners, according to a Business Standard report. The transaction might put an end to current legal disputes between GVK and the minority partners, the report said. Shrenik | CMP: Rs 50.05 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the board approved sub-division (Stock Split) of the 1 equity share of the company having face value of Rs 2 each into 2 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. The board has also recommended issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1 i.e. 2 new fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each for every 1 existing fully Paid-up equity share of Re 1 each held by the members as on the record date. Blue Star | CMP: Rs 580 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after the company was awarded three more patents by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 488 | The stock gained over 2 percent after the company bagged export orders from Europe and the US. The company has bagged firm export orders for over 3,200 wheels for EU Truck and US Mobile Home Market to be executed in September from its Chennai plant. Total value is around $57,000 and similar orders are expected in times to come from other regular customers as the market regains normalcy. Zee Entertainment Enterprises | CMP: Rs 201.20 | The share price jumped over 4 percent. GIC Private Ltd on account of Government of Singapore (GOS) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sold a total of 93.30 lakh shares, amounting to approximately 0.97 percent stake in ZEE on August 20, the company said in an exchange filing. Granules India | CMP: Rs 318.25 | The stock price ended in the green after the US-based subsidiary of the pharma company received approval from the US health regulator for its Ramelteon tablets used for treatment of insomnia. Phoenix Mills | CMP: Rs 726.95 | The share price added over 4 percent after the government of Singapore invested Rs 450 crore in the recent qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering of mall developer The Phoenix Mills Ltd. The company raised Rs 1,100 crore through its QIP. Godfrey Phillips India | CMP: Rs 941.60 | The stock shed a percent after the company reported a 53.56 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 55.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had a net profit of Rs 118.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago. A2Z Infra Engineering | CMP: Rs 4.80 | The share price gained over 4 percent after the company received an order from Telesonic Network (an Airtel group company) for Rs 104 crore for work to be carried out at various circles. First Published on Aug 24, 2020 04:36 pm