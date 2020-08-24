Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 24

Shrenik | CMP: Rs 50.05 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the board approved sub-division (Stock Split) of the 1 equity share of the company having face value of Rs 2 each into 2 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. The board has also recommended issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1 i.e. 2 new fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each for every 1 existing fully Paid-up equity share of Re 1 each held by the members as on the record date.