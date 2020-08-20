Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 20

Among the sectoral indices, BSE Power and Utilities jumped over 4 percent each. Bank, finance, energy and telecom stocks fell over a percent each. Sandip Das Sensex closed 394 points, or 1.02 percent, lower at 38,220.39 and Nifty closed 96 points, or 0.84 percent, down at 11,312.20. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.87 percent and 0.72 percent, respectively. Power stocks rally: Power stocks rallied up to 12 percent after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday relaxed the borrowing limits for the state government-owned power distribution companies (discoms) as a one-time measure. Shares of NHPC surged over 12 percent followed by Adani Transmission, Tata Power and NTPC which jumped 7-10 percent each. Aarti Drugs | CMP: Rs 2,892.40 | The stock price surged 20 percent after the Board of Directors approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus share. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 20, 2020, has approved the issuance of fully paid up bonus share in the ratio of 3:1 i.e. 3 (Three) bonus equity share of Rs 10 each for 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each, the company said in an exchange filing. Muthoot Finance | CMP: Rs 1187 | The share price shed over 5 percent after brokerages expressed concern over the high valuation of the stock. The company reported a 52 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 858 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year after which the stock closed a percent higher. Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded the stock to 'reduce', with a target price of Rs 1,100. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'neutral' view on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,300. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 490.50 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company said it plans to raise funds by selling a stake in its drug discovery subsidiary, Ichnos Sciences, in the second half of fiscal 2021. It has engaged an investment banker for the purpose, the drugmaker has said. Adani Power | CMP: Rs 38.40 | The share price was up over 2 percent after the company is in early discussions with OPG Power Ventures to acquire a 414-megawatt coal-fired plant near Chennai, according to a Mint report. The deal, if finalised, will likely be valued at Rs 1,000-1,200 crore, it added. L&T Finance Holdings | CMP: Rs 68.90 | The share gained over 2 percent after the company plans to raise up to Rs 200 crore by issuing bonds, offering 8 percent interest to investors. "The Committee of Directors of the company today i.e., August 19, 2020, through a resolution passed...approved the offer and issuance of up to 2,000 unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to a nominal amount of up to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis," It said in a regulatory filing. Gateway Distriparks | CMP: Rs 92 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the Board of Directors approved the raising of funds by way of an issue of equity shares of the company to the existing shareholders of the company on a right basis for an amount aggregating to Rs 115,97,65,848. DLF | CMP: Rs 160.70 | The stock added 2 percent after the realty major and US-based property player Hines have secured a Rs 2,600 crore loan from HDFC to construct a prime office complex in Gurugram, sources said. Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 1203.85 | The share price shed over 4 percent on August 20. The Centre is planning to sell five percent stake in state-owned defence player Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) via an offer for sale, sources told CNBC-Awaaz. The disinvestment process is likely to be concluded in August itself. For the financial year ended March 31, 2020, HAL recorded a turnover of over Rs 21,100 crore (provisional and unaudited), up from the previous year's Rs 19,705 crore. Gillette India | CMP: Rs 5,202 | The stock price gained over 2 percent after Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 17,000 equity shares, or 0.052% stake, of Gillette India. Post-transaction, LIC's stake in Gillette India has increased to 5.025 percent stake from 4.973 percent earlier. The acquisition took place through an open market on August 18, 2020. First Published on Aug 20, 2020 04:36 pm