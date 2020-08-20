Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 20

Muthoot Finance | CMP: Rs 1187 | The share price shed over 5 percent after brokerages expressed concern over the high valuation of the stock. The company reported a 52 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 858 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year after which the stock closed a percent higher. Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded the stock to 'reduce', with a target price of Rs 1,100. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'neutral' view on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,300.