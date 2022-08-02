Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 2

Sandip Das

Indian benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the highly volatile session on August 2. At close, the Sensex was up 20.86 points or 0.04 percent at 58,136.36, and the Nifty was up 5.50 points or 0.03 percent at 17,345.50.Zomato | CMP: Rs 55.55 | The stock price hit 20 percent upper circuit on August 2. The food delivery platform reported a consolidated loss of Rs 186 crore for the quarter ended June which was nearly half the Rs 359 crore reported in the same period last year. Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,413.9 crore, up 67.44 percent. The company also appointed four CEOs. Goldman Sachs has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 100 per share as the GMV/revenue was in line and profitability improved. UBS has also kept a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 95.GAIL India | CMP: Rs 141.50 | The share fell 4 percent after media reports said that Russia’s Gazprom had invoked force majeure on its long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts with the company. The force majeure was invoked after Gazprom failed to fulfil the delivery of certain LNG cargoes to GAIL from Singapore instead of diverting those cargoes for delivery in Europe, where the Russian company is getting higher prices for its gas in the spot market, various media reports said.Escorts Kubota | CMP: Rs 1,635.05 | The scrip was down 5 percent after the company's tractor sales declined in July. Escorts Kubota said that its agri machinery segment sold 5,360 tractors in July 2022, down 18.3 percent from 6,564 units sold in July 2021. While domestic tractor sales declined 22.3 percent to 4,704 in July 2022, exports were up 28.9 percent to 656 units over July 2021. Escorts Kubota reported a 28.1 percent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 190.92 crore on a 15.7 percent decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,878.51 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Global research and broking firm CLSA has downgraded Escorts stock to "sell", with a revised target price of Rs 1,612. The brokerage house said the "big miss on margin led to a negative surprise", a CNBC-TV18 report said. The brokerage firm has cut earnings estimates by 24-26 percent over FY23-24 on a 7 percent lower volume forecast and 400 bps cut in EBITDA margin.Kansai Nerolac | CMP: Rs 503 | The stock surged over 16 percent on August 2. The growth numbers for the company were strong, a positive surprise for the Street amid high input prices. For the quarter, the company declared a net revenue of Rs 1,944.6 crore, a growth of 47.1 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA was Rs 255.6 crore, a growth of 34.7 percent over the same quarter of the previous year. Net profit was Rs 162.9 crore, a growth of 37 percent over the same quarter of the previous year. The decline in crude oil prices, which are down below $100 per barrel now, also helped sentiments. Crude oil is a key raw material for the paint industry. Its prices have softened amid expectation of a slowdown in demand from some quarters.ITC | CMP: Rs 309.30 | The share price ended in the green, hitting a new 52-week high on August 2. The company reported better numbers for the quarter ended June 2022. Its net profit on a consolidated basis for the quarter (Q1FY23) came in at Rs 4,462.25 crore, up 33.46 percent, as against Rs 3,343.44 crore registered a year back. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 19,831.27 crore, up 39.25 percent from Rs 14,240.76 crore logged in the same quarter last year. The company said its cigarettes business revenue jumped 28.63 percent to Rs 7,464.10 crore year-on-year (YoY), while non-cigarette businesses contributed Rs 4,458.71 crore, up 19.49 percent YoY, to the topline. Brokerage house CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 330 per share.Tube Investments | CMP: Rs 2,079.90 | The share added over 2 percent after the company's net profit grew 55.5 percent at Rs 194.6 crore against Rs 125.1 crore (YoY). Its revenue rose 55.9 percent to Rs 3,799 crore against Rs 2,437.5 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 48 percent at Rs 412 crore against Rs 278 crore (YoY).Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 1,459.90 | The stock was down over 3 percent after the company in an exchange filing said that Mohit Malhotra, the managing director, and the chief executive officer has resigned from the posts with effect from December 31. In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company said Gaurav Pandey, who is currently CEO-North Zone, will take over as the new head.Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 17.15 | The share price surged over 12 percent after the company cleared raising of Rs 8,898 crore from funds affiliated with private equity investors Carlyle and Advent International. Both the funds will potentially own 10 percent each in the private lender.The Ramco Cements | CMP: Rs 731 | The scrip shed over 2 percent after the firm reported a 36.37 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 109.23 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of high fuel prices and weak cement prices. Its total income rose 44 percent to 1,785.64 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,240 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.Thyrocare Technologies | CMP: Rs 634 | The stock was down over three percent on August 2. The company reported a 61 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 21.73 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, dented by a lower top line and weak operating performance. Revenue fell 22.4 percent to Rs 127.8 crore during the same period.