Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 19

Zee Entertainment, GAIL, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki were among major gainers on the Nifty Rakesh Patil On August 19, benchmark indices managed to end with marginal gains supported by the banking and financial stocks. Zee Entertainment, GAIL, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Bajaj Auto, Nestle, ONGC, Coal India and Wipro. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on August 19: Shreyas Shipping | CMP: Rs 94| Share price rose nearly 5 percent after the company approved the sale of its businesses to Unifeeder ISC FZCO. The company would sell to Unifeeder its containerized domestic coastal and Exim feeder shipping business for a gross cash consideration of $19 million, subject to adjustments on account of debt, cash and working capital post the closing. The company would also sale its entire stake of 29.22 percent in Avana Logistek Limited (ALL) to Unifeeder for a gross cash consideration of USD 8.766 million. Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 15.78 | Share price locked in 5 percent upper circuit after the private sector lender said it had repaid Rs 35,000 crore to the central bank out of the total special liquidity facility (SLF) of Rs 50,000 crore drawn for interim support. Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,133.20 | Share price rose on August 19 after the company announced that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) has acquired a majority equity stake in Vitalic Health (Vitalic) and its subsidiaries for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 620 crore. This investment represents 60% holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100% direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries, viz: Tresara Health, Netmeds Market Place and Dadha Pharma Distribution. (Reliance Industries (RIL), which also controls Jio Platforms, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments which publishes Moneycontrol) Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 405.20 | Share price added over 6 percent on August 19 after the company through JV i.e. HCC-DBL (JV) received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on August 18, 2020, from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the new project in Uttarakhand, India. The project includes the construction of tunnels, bridges, yard and formation works under package-9 in connection with new BG Line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag (125km) in Uttarakhand. The bid project cost is of Rs 1,334.95 crore and the completion period is 50 months. CG Power and Industrial Solutions | CMP: Rs 15.39 | CG Power and Industrial Solutions was locked in 5 percent upper circuit after private lender Yes Bank offloaded 8.27 percent equity stake in CG Power, via open market transactions on August 18. Yes Bank sold 2.8 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 14.6 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and 2.4 crore shares at Rs 14.66 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed. Navneet Education | CMP: Rs 80.95 | The company share price added 2 percent after company redeemed commercial paper (CP) of Rs 50 crore issued on May 20, 2020 listed on National Stock Exchange of India after making payment on due date. Manappuram Finance | CMP: Rs 159.90 | Share price rose 2 percent after Financial Resources and Management Committee of the Board of Directors on August 19, 2020 approved the allotment of 1000 secured rated redeemable non –convertible debentures having the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100,00,00,000 on a Private Placement basis to be listed on the BSE Limited. Birlasoft | CMP: Rs 172.05 | Share price continue to rise for the second consecutive day, hitting 52-week high on August 19, a day after the company entered into a global strategic cloud alliance with Microsoft. On August 18, the company announced a global strategic cloud alliance with Microsoft to help its clients to accelerate their digital journey. Man Industries | CMP: Rs 64.55 | Share price rose 6 percent after it received a new export order of approximately Rs 405 crore. With this, the total unexecuted order book of the company stands at approximately Rs 1,800 crore, out of which 80% is exports. These orders are meant to be executed in the current financial year. Zee Entertainment Enterprises | CMP: Rs 197.05 | Share price added more than 13 percent after the company reported its June quarter earnings. The company on August 18, has posted 94.28 percent YoY fall in its consolidated Q1 net profit at Rs 30.37 crore versus Rs 530.57 crore. Revenue was down 34.66 percent YoY at Rs 1,312.03 crore versus Rs 2,008.12 crore. First Published on Aug 19, 2020 04:15 pm