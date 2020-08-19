Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 19

Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 405.20 | Share price added over 6 percent on August 19 after the company through JV i.e. HCC-DBL (JV) received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on August 18, 2020, from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the new project in Uttarakhand, India. The project includes the construction of tunnels, bridges, yard and formation works under package-9 in connection with new BG Line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag (125km) in Uttarakhand. The bid project cost is of Rs 1,334.95 crore and the completion period is 50 months.