Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 19

Sandip Das

Indian equity markets snapped an eight-day gaining streak to end lower with the Nifty below 17,800. At close, the Sensex was down 651.85 points or 1.08 percent at 59,646.15, and the Nifty was down 198 points or 1.10 percent at 17,758.50.Sona BLW Precision Forgings | CMP: Rs 521 | The stock price ended in the green on August 19. Government of Singapore acquired 30,68,730 equity shares in Sona BLW Precision Forgings, while SBI Mutual Fund bought 87 lakh shares via open market transactions on Thursday. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 505 per share. However, Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, an affiliate of private equity firm Blackstone, sold 7,94,33,500 equity shares (13.6 percent stake) in the company at an average price of Rs 509.10 per share.IRCTC | CMP: Rs 729 | The scrip added 2 percent after the firm floated a tender to monetise its data assets to boost revenue and increase profit. The ticketing arm of the Indian Railway reportedly plans to generate Rs 1,000 crore in revenue through digital monetisation.Wipro | CMP: Rs 431.65 | The stock ended in the red on August 19. The IT services provider has received a multi-year contract to deliver Service integration and management (SIAM) services to HM Treasury (HMT). Wipro and HMT will collaborate to enable end-to-end SIAM services, from strategy, design, and implementation to running business-as-usual services such as day-to-day coordination of service integration across HMT’s vendors.SecMark Consultancy | CMP: Rs 188.20 | The share price hit 20 percent upper circuit on August 19. A meeting of board of directors of SecMark Consultancy is scheduled to be held on August 23 to consider issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders. The board will also approve the proposal of migration of company from SME platform of BSE to Main Board of BSE Limited as well as listing on the Main Board of National Stock Exchange.NHPC | CMP: Rs 34.80 | The stock price ended in the green on August 19 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Investment Board Nepal (IBN), Govt. of Nepal at Kathmandu, Nepal for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) and development of two hydropower projects namely West Seti (750 MW) and Seti River 6 project (450 MW) in Nepal in the August.Capacite Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 147.15 | The share gained over 3 percent on August 19 even as Newquest Asia Investments II Limited sold 10 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 135.21 per share.Greenpanel Industries | CMP: Rs 453.80 | The stock price ended in the green after rating agency ICRA upgraded the long term ratings of the company to A+ (stable) and short term ratings to A1+, from A and A1, respectively.ReNew Power | CMP: Rs 7.13 | The scrip jumped over 5 percent after the firm reported a loss of Rs 10.4 crore in April-June quarter of FY23 due to certain adjustment of one-time expense. "Net loss for Q1 FY23 (April-June 2022) was Rs 10.4 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 42.5 crore for Q1 FY22 (April-June 2021)," a company statement said.Max Healthcare Institute | CMP: Rs 381.10 | The share ended in the red in a weak market on August 19. HDFC Asset Management Company bought 0.4 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on August 16. With this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.18 percent, up from 4.78 percent earlier.Metropolis Healthcare | CMP: Rs 1,410.50 | The scrip was down over 2 percent on August 19. Vijender Singh has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. The company has agreed to release him from the position of CEO.