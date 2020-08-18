Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 18

KNR Constructions | CMP: Rs 241.50 | The stock jumped 6 percent after the company announced its June quarter earnings. Q1 consolidated net profit was up 8.8 percent YoY to Rs 46.68 crore against Rs 42.89 crore, while revenue was down at Rs 522.52 crore against Rs 530.71 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 12.3 percent at Rs 130.1 crore and the margin was up at 24.9 percent YoY.