Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 18

The Indian indices on August 18 ended a volatile trading session with marginal gains, largely supported by realty, metal, and FMCG names. At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex was 38 points or 0.06 percent up at 60,298 while the Nifty ended the day with a marginal gain of 12.25 points or 0.07 percent at 17,956.5.

Power Mech Projects | CMP: Rs 1,187.50 | The stock was up over 3 percent after the company bagged a large order for five Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) projects from Adani Group. FGD is used to remove sulfur dioxide from exhaust flue gases of fossil-fuel power plants. The orders are for a quantum of 15 FGD retrofits to coal based units, whose sizes range between 330 MW and 660 MW, the Hyderabad-based construction and services company said in a regulatory filing.

Sona BLW | CMP: Rs 521.40 | The share price shed over 3 percent after about 9.6 crore shares changed hands via block deals, according to Bloomberg. The Blackstone Group, that holds 34.12 percent stake in the company, was seeking to raise as much as Rs 3,180 crore through the sale of shares in the automotive component maker, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. There was no information on who bought the shares.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation | CMP: Rs 135.75 | The scrip was down over 2 percent on August 18. The firm has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with global petroleum giant ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in East and West coasts of India. The collaboration areas focus on the Krishna Godavari and Cauvery Basins in the eastern offshore and the Kutch-Mumbai region in the western offshore.

Infibeam Avenues | CMP: Rs 15.75 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the board of directors of the company will consider fund raising on August 25, Infibeam Avenues said in a stock exchange filing.

GAIL (India) | CMP: Rs 135.65 | The share ended in the green on August 18. The Board of GAIL (India) at its meeting approved to borrow monies together with the money already borrowed by the Company upto the limit of sum equivalent to Rs.25,000 crore in one or more tranches from time to time.

Nava | CMP: Rs 267.50 | The scrip added over 2 percent after Employees Retirement System of Texas - Self Managed Portfolio bought 10,88,202 equity shares or 0.75% stake in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 246.16 per share.

Indo Amines | CMP: Rs 120.05 | The share price hit 20 percent upper circuit after the company informed the exchanges that it has received an environment clearance for the expansion for chemical production at its manufacturing plants situated in Thane and Dhule in Maharashtra.

Adani Green | CMP: Rs 2,282 | The scrip was up over 2 percent after the company received provisional approval from Sri Lanka for two wind projects of 286 MW and 234 MW for an investment of over $500 million, said Energy and Power Minister Kanchana Wijesekara.

IRCTC | CMP: Rs 723 | The stock jumped over 7 percent on August 18. According to sources, IRCTC has floated tender to hire consultant for monetization of digital assets including user base, passenger travel related transactions. It has floated tender to hire consultant to monetize rail ticketing data.