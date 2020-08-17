Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 17

Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,879.95 | The stock gained over 2 percent after the Board declared interim dividend of Rs 83 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the Financial Year 2020-21. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been fixed as August 27, 2020 and the Interim Dividend is proposed to be paid to the shareholders.