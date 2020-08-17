Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 17

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.41 percent and 0.84 percent up, respectively. Sandip Das Sensex closed 173 points, or 0.46 percent, higher at 38,050.78 on August 17 and Nifty ended the day at 11,247.10, up 69 points or 0.61 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.41 percent and 0.84 percent up, respectively. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most today: Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,879.95 | The stock gained over 2 percent after the Board declared interim dividend of Rs 83 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the Financial Year 2020-21. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been fixed as August 27, 2020 and the Interim Dividend is proposed to be paid to the shareholders. Sun TV Network | CMP: Rs 424.40 | The share price jumped 6 percent after research firm CLSA retained buy on the stock with a target of Rs 490 per share. CLSA believes that Q1 results of Sun TV were a positive surprise led by 18 percent YoY growth in subscription revenue. It foresees a low earnings hit for the company from COVID-19 in FY21 and sees growth returning in CY22. Dividend yield could have an upside with rising Rs 3,000 crore cash. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 482.75 | The stock price gained over a percent after the company reported a more than two-fold increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 254.04 crore for the quarter ended June. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,344.78 crore for the first quarter as compared to Rs 2,322.87 crore in the year-ago period, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing. NTPC | CMP: Rs 95 | The stock spiked over 7 percent after the company reported a 5.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,948.94 crore in Q1FY21 against Rs 3,132.73 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, beating street estimates. SJVN | CMP: Rs 23.05 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the company bagged a 100 megawatts solar power project in Dholera Solar Park at Rs 2.80/Unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis, the company said. Aarti Drugs | CMP: Rs 2,340 | The stock surged 10 percent after the company said its board will meet later this week to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares. The company, which manufactures bulk drugs and chemicals, however did not divulge further details. Sical Logistics | CMP: Rs 9.70 | The share price gained over 4 percent after the company declared its June quarter numbers. It reported net loss of Rs 14.9 crore against profit of Rs 6.2 crore YoY. Revenue went down 62.8 percent to Rs 158.5 crore against Rs 426.5 crore YoY. EBITDA loss was at Rs 16.8 crore against EBITDA of Rs 52.6 crore YoY. Suven Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 697 | The stock ended in the green after the company declared its Q1 results. Consolidated net profit went down 0.4 percent to Rs 91.5 crore against Rs 91.9 crore YoY. Consolidated revenue went up 20.7 percent at Rs 238.2 crore against Rs 197.4 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA was up 9.4 percent at Rs 112.1 crore against Rs 102.5 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 47 percent against 51.9 percent YoY. Trigyn Technologies | CMP: Rs 44.10 | The stock price jumped 10 percent after the company quarterly net profit came in at Rs 17.85 crore in June 2020 up 19.06 percent from Rs. 14.99 crore in June 2019. Net sales stood at Rs 248.86 crore in June 2020 up 14.12 percent from Rs 218.08 crore in June 2019. Bodal Chemicals | CMP: Rs 72.90 | The share price shed 3 percent after the company's net profit declined 21.99 percent to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.03 percent to Rs 368.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 344.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. For the full year,net profit declined 38.81 percent to Rs 87.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 143.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. First Published on Aug 17, 2020 04:40 pm