Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 14

Except metal and pharma all other sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.5-1 percent lower. Sandip Das Sensex ended down 433.15 points or 1.13 percent at 37,877.34, and the Nifty was down 122.10 points or 1.08 percent at 11,178.40. About 10,85 shares advanced, 1,600 shares declined, and 133 shares remained unchanged. Telecom stocks end mixed | Telecom stocks have ended mixed on August 14 as the Supreme Court's verdict is expected on an appeal by telecom companies Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and others to allow staggered payments of their adjusted gross revenue dues. Shares of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea shed over a percent each while that of Tata Communications jumped 5 percent followed by Reliance Communications and GTL Infra which added over 4 percent each. Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 20,124 | The stock was down over 7 percent after the company posted a weak set of numbers for the June quarter. The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 55.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, which was better than a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 290 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 451.8 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. CLSA has downgraded the stock to sell from underperform and has cut target: to Rs 19,000 from Rs 19,500 per share. Elgi Equipments | CMP: Rs 235 | The stock jumped over 9 percent after the board approved a bonus issue. The company board of directors considered and recommended the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of one equity share of Re 1 each for every one equity share held by the shareholders as on the record date as may be determined by the board, the company said. MRF | CMP: Rs 61,540 | The stock price shed almost 4 percent after the company posted weak numbers for the quarter ended June 2020. The company's consolidated net profit went down 95 percent YoY to Rs 13.5 crore against Rs 273.3 crore. Its consolidated revenue was down 45 percent at Rs 2,460 crore against Rs 4,470 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. NTPC | CMP: Rs 88.60 | The share price added almost 2 percent after the company's consolidated net profit was down 5.9 percent YoY at Rs 2,948.9 crore versus Rs 3132.7 crore and revenue was down 2.6 percent to Rs 26,194.8 crore against Rs 26,886.2 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. The Q1 profit included an exceptional loss of Rs 836.8 crore. Earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) shed 21.6 percent at Rs 8,947.7 crore and the margin was at 34.2 percent. Varroc Engineering | CMP: Rs 205 | The stock shed over 7 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 308.5 crore against a profit of Rs 87.4 crore. Revenue was down 55.6 percent at Rs 1,274.6 crore versus Rs 2,870 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Nesco | CMP: Rs 516.05 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after the company's consolidated net profit went up 35 percent YoY to Rs 51.3 crore against Rs 37.9 crore. Consolidated revenue went down 11 percent YoY to Rs 69.3 crore against Rs 78.3 crore. Consolidated EBITDA was up 2 percent at Rs 49.6 crore against Rs 48.7 crore in the year-ago. Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 71.6 percent against 62.2 percent in the year-ago. Voltas | CMP: Rs 613.30 | The stock was down almost a percent after the company posted 50.9 percent YoY fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 81.7 crore versus Rs 166.3 crore and revenue was down 51.1 percent to Rs 1,296.9 crore versus Rs 2,654 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 61.40 | The share price ended in the green after CLSA has upgraded the stock to buy from underperform and has raised the target to Rs 80 from Rs 53 per share. Jefferies has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 75 per share. The Hinduja Group flagship firm on August 12 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The commercial vehicle maker had posted a net profit of Rs 274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter. Shriram Transport Finance | CMP: Rs 685.90 | The stock price shed over 2 percent after the company reported an almost 50 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 320.06 crore in the first quarter ended June. It had posted a net profit of Rs 634.25 crore in the same quarter a year ago. First Published on Aug 14, 2020 04:46 pm