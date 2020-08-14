Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 14

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 20,124 | The stock was down over 7 percent after the company posted a weak set of numbers for the June quarter. The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 55.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, which was better than a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 290 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 451.8 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. CLSA has downgraded the stock to sell from underperform and has cut target: to Rs 19,000 from Rs 19,500 per share.