Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 13

On the sectoral front, barring bank and pharma, all other indices ended in the green. Sandip Das Benchmark indices erased early gains and ended flat with a negative bias for the second consecutive day on August 13. At close, Sensex was down 59.14 points or 0.15 percent at 38,310.49, and the Nifty was down 7.90 points or 0.07 percent at 11,300.50. About 1,564 shares advanced during Thursday's session, 1,128 shares declined, and 136 shares remained unchanged. Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 536.50 | The stock shed 2 percent after reports emerged that MSCI has cut Bharti Airtel's weight to 1.80 percent from 3.50 percent in its the MSCI India and MSCI EM indices. CNBC-TV18 quoting JPMorgan reported that the company's MSCI weight deduction is surprising and MSCI may have picked up incorrect info from the NSDL site. Tata Power Company | CMP: Rs 55.95 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 268.1 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, a 10.3 percent year-on-year increase driven by lower tax cost and exceptional gain. Revenue from operations fell 16.9 percent YoY to Rs 6,453 crore in the first quarter of FY21. The company earns most of its revenue from power generation and distribution segments, which showed weak performances. eClerx Services | CMP: Rs 623.15 | The share surged 20 percent after the company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 51.77 crore, up 30.05 percent YoY, as compared to Q1 FY20. The net profit margin in Q1 FY21 came in at 15.38 percent a 4.16 percent jump YoY. Consolidated net revenue stood at Rs 336.55 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA came in at Rs 81.4 crore in Q1 FY21 which was up by 25.62 percent YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 24.19 percent which was up by 5.92 percent YoY. Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 881.60 | The stock shed over 5 percent after the company declared its June quarter numbers. The drugmaker on August 12 reported a 22.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit at Rs 780.7 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,924.8 crore up 8.8 percent compared to the year-ago period, with US formulation business showing a 15.6 percent growth at Rs 3,107.1 crore YoY. Earnings were above analysts' estimates. Profit was estimated at Rs 731 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 1,217 crore with margin at 21.1 percent for the quarter, as per the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18. Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 61.75 | The stock surged over 14 percent despite the company reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter. Revenue from operations in April-June 2020 significantly declined to Rs 1,486.04 crore as compared to Rs 6,588.23 crore in the year-ago period. Power Finance Corporation | CMP: Rs 95.15 | The stock price gained almost 4 percent after the company's Q1 net profit rose 22.9 percent YoY to Rs 1,699.6 crore against Rs 1,382.8 crore. Revenue was up 15.6 percent to Rs 8,757.7 crore against Rs 7,577.3 crore in the year-ago. Godrej Industries | CMP: Rs 381 | The shares fell 2 percent after the company's Q1 net profit was down 40.4 percent YoY at Rs 106.2 crore against Rs 178 crore and revenue was down 30.4 percent at Rs 1,980.1 crore against Rs 2,845.1 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 64.2 percent to Rs 103.5 crore and the margin was down at 5.2 percent YoY. Kaveri Seed Company | CMP: Rs 616.90 | The stock shed over 5 percent after consolidated net profit jumped 28.7 percent YoY to Rs 296 crore against Rs 230 crore. Consolidated revenue was up 14.6 percent at Rs 719.5 crore against Rs 627.6 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA was up 21.6 percent at Rs 287 crore against Rs 236 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 39.9 percent against 37.6 percent YoY. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | CMP: Rs 130.50 | The stock price jumped over 10 percent after the company declared its Q1 numbers. The company reported a net loss at Rs 410 crore against a profit of Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was down 84.4 percent at Rs 323 crore against Rs 2,065 crore YoY. EBITDA loss stood at Rs 182 crore against EBITDA of Rs 332 crore. Bharat Gears | CMP: Rs 58 | The share price was down over 3 percent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 13.4 crore against a loss of Rs 7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was down 57.4 percent to Rs 49 crore against Rs 114.9 crore. First Published on Aug 13, 2020 04:45 pm