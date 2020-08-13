Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 13

Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 881.60 | The stock shed over 5 percent after the company declared its June quarter numbers. The drugmaker on August 12 reported a 22.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit at Rs 780.7 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,924.8 crore up 8.8 percent compared to the year-ago period, with US formulation business showing a 15.6 percent growth at Rs 3,107.1 crore YoY. Earnings were above analysts' estimates. Profit was estimated at Rs 731 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 1,217 crore with margin at 21.1 percent for the quarter, as per the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.