Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 12

Mixed trend seen on the sectoral front with metal, pharma and FMCG indices ended lower, while buying witnessed in the auto and PSU bank stocks. Sandip Das Benchmark indices ended with marginal losses on August 12 on the back of selling seen in the metal, pharma and FMCG stocks. At close, Sensex was down 37.38 points or 0.10% at 38369.63, and the Nifty was down 14.10 points or 0.12% at 11308.40. About 1487 shares have advanced, 1207 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on August 12: Punjab Chemicals | CMP: Rs 528 | The stock surged over 18 percent after the company's Q1 consolidated net profit rose 80 percent YoY at Rs 11.2 crore versus Rs 6.2 crore, while revenue was down 22% at Rs 132.2 crore against Rs 169.4 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 30.6% at Rs 22.1 crore and margin was at 16.7 percent, YoY. Natco Pharma | CMP: Rs 845 | The stock shed over 2 percent after the company's consolidated net profit declined 14.5 percent YoY at Rs 122.1 crore against Rs 142.8 crore. Revenue was up 14.4 percent at Rs 563.4 crore against Rs 492.3 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | CMP: Rs 341 | The share price gained almost 2 percent after the company reported a 26.2 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 757.8 crore for Q1 FY21, impacted by the lockdown. Consolidated revenue from operations fell 18 percent to Rs 2,292.7 crore compared to the same period last year as cargo throughput dropped YoY. Kotak has a buy with target at Rs 400 and Citi also has a buy rating with target at Rs 402. JMC Projects | CMP: Rs 52.40 | The share price jumped over 8 percent after the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,363 crore. The company said it has won Rs 1,169-crore building projects order in southern India. In Bihar, it has won a water supply project of Rs 194 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. Minda Industries | CMP: Rs 291.90 | The stock was up 4 percent after the auto components maker on August 11 said its board has fixed the issue price at Rs 250 per equity share for its Rs 250-crore rights issue. The board of directors of the company approved fixing of issue price at Rs 250 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 248 per equity share over face value of Rs 2 per equity share, Minda Industries said in a regulatory filing. Bharat Forge | CMP: Rs 434.50 | The share price gained 5 percent after the compant declared its June quarter results. The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 127.32 crore for the June quarter of FY21, against a profit of Rs 171.92 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The company's Q1FY21 revenue from operations declined 50.42 percent to Rs 1,154.2 crore, against Rs 2,327.86 crore in Q1FY20. Container Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 364 | The stock shed over 3 percent after the company reported consolidated profit which tumbled 75 percent to Rs 58.26 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020. It had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 242.51 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago. Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 1114 | The share price spiked over 9 percent after The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved proposals of about Rs 8,772.38 crore for capital acquisition of various equipment and platforms, including 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from the company for IAF. Lemon Tree Hotels | CMP: Rs 29.40 | The stock surged 10 percent after the company said it has opened its new property in Dwarka, Gujarat. The hotel, with 109 rooms and suites, will be managed by Carnation Hotels which is a subsidiary and hotel management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels and is situated near the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat. INOX Leisure | CMP: Rs 253 | The share price jumped over 7 percent after Inox Benefit Trust sold 4.32 percent stake in multiplex chain operator for Rs 101 crore through open market transactions. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 233 apiece. First Published on Aug 12, 2020 05:07 pm