Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 1

Sandip Das

Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth consecutive day on August 1 with the Nifty closing above 17,300 on the first day of the new series. At close, Sensex was up 545.25 points or 0.95% at 58,115.50, while the Nifty was up 181.70 points or 1.06% at 17,340.ITC | CMP: Rs 307.80 | The share price ended in the green on August 1 ahead of its Q1 earnings. Yes Securities expects volume and value growth of 6 percent and 3 percent, respectively. It believes margins should improve sequentially. The broker is building in 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth and 22 percent net profit growth for the quarter. Axis Securities is way more bullish on the stock and expects the company to do much better than the previous quarter. It is penciling in a 20 percent YoY revenue growth and 37 percent net profit growth.Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,234.50 | The scrip jumped 6 percent on August 1 hitting an all-time high after it recorded 1,00,000 bookings for the all-new Scorpio-N within 30 minutes of booking commencement on Saturday. The rush has translated into a book value of Rs 18,000 crore on an ex-showroom price basis. The firm said the enthusiasm for the SUV was so high that it recorded 25,000 bookings within the first one minute.Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 284.55 | The stock price added over 3 percent after the company said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 4, 2022, to consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.Metro Brands | CMP: Rs 730.20 | The stock spiked over 14 percent after the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 105.78 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against a loss of Rs 12.13 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew by 287 percent YoY to Rs 508 crore for the June FY23 quarter.IDFC First Bank | CMP: Rs 42.05 | The share price surged 12 percent after the bank recorded the highest-ever standalone profit of Rs 474.33 crore in Q1FY23, against a loss of Rs 630 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The increase in core operating income and fall in provisions aided the profitability, with the sequential growth in profit at 38 percent. Net interest income grew 26 percent to Rs 2,751.1 crore YoY during the quarter, with a 39 bps YoY improvement in net interest margin at 5.89 percent for the quarter. But there was a 38 bps decline in net interest margin on a sequential basis.Eveready Industries | CMP: Rs 340 | The stock jumped over 7 percent despite the company posting a 27.6 percent fall in Q1 net profit at Rs 21.8 crore versus Rs 30.13 crore. Its revenue was up 18.9 percent at Rs 335.4 crore versus Rs 282.1 crore, YoY. The company said that the healthy growth in topline performance was backed by volume gains, despite a market slow down due to inflationary conditions. Being the largest player in the dry cell batteries market, EIIL is leveraging its expertise to introduce new products in the market that will set the revenue momentum for the next few years.Barbeque Nation | CMP: Rs 1,198.90 | The scrip gained over 2 percent after the firm reported a net profit of Rs 15.2 crore against a loss of Rs 42.6 crore (YoY). Revenue came in at Rs 315 crore against Rs 102 crore (YoY). Its EBITDA came in at Rs 70.5 crore against an EBITDA loss of Rs 17.8 crore (YoY).YES Bank | CMP: Rs 15.45 | The stock rose over 3 percent after the lender announced it will raise $1.1 billion from two private equity investors – Carlyle and Advent International - last Friday. It plans to raise around Rs 5,100 crore by issuing 370 crore shares on a preferential basis to Advent and Carlyle at Rs 13.78 apiece and the rest through 257 crore convertible warrants at Rs 14.8 apiece. Both the private equity investors will hold up to a 10 percent stake each in the private sector lender upon the completion of the deal.Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 916.25 | The scrip was down close to 3 percent on August 1. The pharma company reported a 43 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,061 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 against a profit of Rs 1, 444 crore in the year-ago period. Global research firm Goldman Sachs has a “sell” rating on the stock with the target at Rs 720 per share. It is of the view that revenue growth partially offsets rising costs, adding that US price erosion would impact both company and Taro’s generic business.UPL | CMP: Rs 760 | The share price gained over 2 percent on August 1. The firm has posted a 29.5 percent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 877 crore against Rs 677 crore. Its revenue was up 27.1% at Rs 10,821 crore versus Rs 8,515 crore, YoY.