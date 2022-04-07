Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 7

Benchmark indices ended lower for the third consecutive session on April 7 ahead of RBI policy outcome tomorrow. At close, the Sensex was down 575.46 points or 0.97% at 59,034.95, and the Nifty was down 168.20 points or 0.94% at 17,639.50.

Titan Company | CMP: Rs 2,457 | The scrip was down over 3 percent after the company came out with its fourth quarter business data. Titan Company finished the quarter on a'satisfactory note' despite Q4 FY22 getting disrupted twice - first due to the partial lockdowns caused by the Omicron wave in January and again in March in which consumer sentiments got affected adversely due to (a) sharp increase and volatility in gold prices and (b) uncertainty due to a fragile geopolitical situation, the company said in its press release. Research firm CLSA has kept underperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,540 per share.

Uma Exports | CMP: Rs 79.80 | The share price jumped 17 percent on April 7. The agricultural produce and commodities trader had a good debut as the stock listed with a premium of 17.65 percent over issue price. The stock opened at Rs 80 on the BSE and the opening tick on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 76, against issue price of Rs 68 per share. It listed in a Trade-for-Trade segment, where the stock has a 5 percent circuit on either side compared to opening price. "The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days," said the exchange in its circular.

Ajmera Realty | CMP: Rs 374 | The scrip shed 2 percent on April 7. Ajmera Realty and Infra India has executed its commercial and residential Bengaluru Nucleus project which has an estimated sales value of Rs 330 crore, part of the main periphery project in the Electronic city phase 2. In a bid to expand its housing and commercial portfolio, ARIIL strengthens its presence in south market. The entire project is funded by Internal Accruals & Debt with a saleable area of 5, 57,870 sq. ft, said the company.

Asian Granito | CMP: Rs 115.90 | The share ended in the red on April 7. Asian Granito Limited (AGL) has finalised the details of its proposed rights issue. The issue size has been fixed at Rs 441 crore (~$60 million) and the issue will open for subscription from April 25. The subscription window for this rights issue will close on May 10. The company plans to offer 7 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 63 per share. The shares of the company closed at Rs 118 per share on April 6. Hence, the issue price is at a discount of 46.6 percent to Wednesday’s closing price.

Alembic Pharma | CMP: Rs 772.15 | The scrip ended in the green after the firm received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg, and 150 mg, company said in its press release.

NLC India | CMP: Rs 70.65 | The stock was up 2 percent after NLC India achieved record physical performance on all fronts during the F/Y 2021-22. A new record has been created in terms of electricity generation, with the Power stations of NLC India and its subsidiaries together generating 2,920 crore units of electricity (29.20 Billion Units) during the year 2021-22, the company said in its release.

DCB Bank | CMP: Rs 87.90 | The share price jumped over 12 percent after the Bank received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the re-appointment of Mr. Murali M. Natrajan as the Managing Director & CEO, for further period of two years from April 29, 2022 to April 28, 2024.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 450.25 | The scrip ended in the red on April 7. Tata Motors said it has bagged an order for 1,300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics. The order comprises medium and heavy commercial vehicle and intermediate & light commercial vehicle range, suited for logistics operations of VRL Logistics, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement. The vehicles were selected basis the superior drivability, high fuel efficiency and low total cost of ownership, which will enable VRL Logistics to increase its fleet efficiency, it added.

SPML Infra | CMP: Rs 66.45 | The stock price was down 5 percent on April 7. SPML Infra's board of directors at its meeting had considered and approved the conversion of 1,627,465 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of Rs 100 each into 3,254,930 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, at a price of Rs 50 per equity share including premium of Rs 48.