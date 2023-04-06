Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 6

1/11

On April 6, the Sensex ended 143.66 points or 0.24% higher at 59,832.97. The Nifty closed 42.20 points or 0.24 percent up at 17,599.20. As many as 2,309 share prices advanced, prices of 1,120 shares declined, while value of 112 shares remained unchanged.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 641.65; | Shares had gained over 2 percent before giving up some of the gains as Goldman Sachs maintained its “buy” rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810, implying a 25 percent upside from the current market price. Adani Ports recorded a 9 percent YoY growth on April 5, the largest port cargo volume ever.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 26.50 | The stock had gained 5 percent earlier on April 6 before giving up all the gains. The company posted robust quarterly numbers with a surge in deposits and disbursements. Total deposits grew 39 percent YoY and 10 percent QoQ to Rs 25,481 crore while CASA grew 35 percent YoY and 11 percent QoQ.

Cholamandalam Investment and Fin Co Ltd | CMP: Rs 839.90| Shares gained 7 percent and hit a 52-week high earlier in the day after the company posted strong loan growth in the fourth quarter. Disbursements for the non-banking finance lender grew 65 percent year-on-year to Rs 21,020 crore as against Rs 12,718 crore in the same period last year. For FY23, disbursements were up 87 percent to Rs 66,532 crore from FY22's Rs 35,490 crore.

Dabur India | CMP: Rs 526.60 | Shares ended more than 3 percent lower as the company said it is likely to report mid-single-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023. This indicated no significant improvement from the previous quarters. The FMCG major has also increased spending on its brands, leading to pressure on the operating margin, which is expected to be lower by 200-250 basis points compared to Q4 FY22 margin of 18 percent.

Vedanta| CMP: Rs 274.15 | Shares were 5 percent lower as the stock traded ex-dividend In an exchange filing dated March 28, the company approved the fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per equity share i.e., 2050 percent on the face value of Rs 1 per share for the financial year 2022‐23 amounting to Rs 7,621 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 73.60 | Shares gained after the company announced that it had won a project from North Central Railway. The railway company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the provision of E1-based automatic signalling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works including suitable indoor alteration in electronic interlocking/RRI/PI stations enroute in Jhansi (incl)-Gwalior (Incl.) section of Jhansi Division of North Central Railway.

Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 3,488 | The scrip ended over 4 percent down even after the company posted 20 percent growth in standalone revenue from operations in the March quarter. Research firm Citi, however, has kept a sell rating on the stock, with a target of Rs 3,460 a share.

KEC International | CMP: Rs 468.20 | Shares ended around 3 percent higher after the company announced securing orders worth Rs 1,213 across various businesses. Its civil business secured an order in the urban infra segment in India, while the cables business bagged orders within the country and overseas markets.

TTK Healthcare | CMP: Rs 1,303 |Shares gained more than 3 percent proposed delisting its shares, just two weeks after Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Fund acquired a 1.74 percent stake in the company. TTK’s Board will meet on April 20 to consider and approve or reject the proposal.

Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 443.40 | Shares surged over 6 percent as the Reserve Bank of India paused its repo rate-hike cycle on April 6 after six back-to-back hikes. All major banks in India have linked their housing loans with the repo rate, allowing faster transmission of policy rates. "A pause in any further rise in the lending rates should support the existing growth momentum in the housing sector," said experts.

Moneycontrol News