Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 5

Sandip Das

Indian benchmark indices snapped a two-day winning momentum and ended lower in the volatile session on April 5 with the Nifty finishing below the 18,000 level. At close, the Sensex was down 435.24 points or 0.72% at 60,176.50, and the Nifty was down 96 points or 0.53% at 17,957.40.Tata Power | CMP: Rs 273.95 | The stock jumped over 8 percent after its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Power Solar Systems commissioned a 160MW AC solar project at Jetstar, Rajasthan.Zomato | CMP: Rs 83.75 | The stock shed over 2 percent after the top two food delivery apps came under scrutiny by the competition watchdog CCI. Zomato has said that the Competition Commission of India has not found concerns with respect to their independence on levy of commissions or alleged bundling of services but it wants to investigate aspects such as the preferential listing of restaurant partners and pricing parity.DB Realty | CMP: Rs 103 | The stock ended in the green on April 5. DB Realty has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding(s) (MOU) with Shiva Group Companies and existing shareholders of Shiva Group Companies to acquire entire equity shares of Shiva Group Companies from its existing shareholders. D B Realty is currently holding approximately a 48.33% equity stake in Shiva Group Companies.KEC International | CMP: Rs 403.50 | The stock price added over 3 percent after the firm secured new orders of Rs 945 crore across its various businesses. The transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D and Cabling projects in India, SAARC, the Middle East, and the Americas. The railway business has secured an order for setting up of a power supply system, including receiving substation, high voltage cabling, and associated civil works, from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).Coforge | CMP: Rs 4,555 | The share price added a percent on April 5. Coforge Limited formed a strategic alliance with Kong Inc. Kong powers reliable digital connections across APIs, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Under this alliance, Coforge aims to transform application delivery by adopting modern API development principles, architecture, and global standards, driven by Kong’s API and cloud connectivity solutions.Suven Pharma | CMP: Rs 615.05 | The scrip rose over 2 percent after the Board of Directors of Suven Pharmaceuticals (SPL) approved the investments by way of purchase of entire (100%) share capital from the existing shareholders of Casper Pharma Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based SEZ company engaged in formulations business, as per the company’s press release.Lupin | CMP: Rs 772.05 | The stock settled over 2 percent lower after the US FDA concluded an inspection at Lupin's Tarapur manufacturing facility. The inspection was carried out between March 22, 2022, and April 4, 2022. The inspection closed with four observations.Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 18.50 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the bank reported the highest-ever disbursement for Q4FY22. It grew 14% YoY to Rs 4,870 crore, while advances reached yet another milestone, growing 20% YoY to Rs 18,162 crore, the company said in its press release.Max Healthcare | CMP: Rs 368.90 | The stock price gained over 4 percent after SBI Funds Management through several funds increased shareholding in the company to over 9 percent. "SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, has purchased more than 1 crore equity shares of the company, representing 1.03 percent of paid-up equity, on March 31, 2022," said the company in its BSE filing, quoting SBI Funds Management.TCS | MCP: Rs 3,812.50 | The scrip ended in the green on April 5. The company entered into a strategic partnership with Payments Canada. "Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with Payments Canada, the country’s largest payment organisation, to transform its payment system operations and help implement the Real-Time Rail (RTR), the new real-time payments system that will allow Canadians to initiate payments and receive irrevocable funds in seconds, 24 by 7 by 365," TCS said in a press release.