Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 3

On April 3, the Sensex closed 114.92 points or 0.19% higher at 59,106.44. The Nifty ended up 38.20 points or 0.22% at 17,398.00. About 2689 shares advanced, 847 shares declined, and 123 were unchanged.

Coal India | CMP: Rs 220.30 | Shares rose more than 3 percent as the company said its production hit a 17-year high, breaching 700 million tonnes for the fiscal year 2023. The miner also registered year-on-year growths in production and offtake of coal for February.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | CMP: Rs 225.95 | The stock lost nearly 5 percent after global oil prices jumped following the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) decision to cut additional production by 1.16 million barrels a day from May. Higher oil prices increase the input cost of oil marketing companies, thereby weighing on their performance.

Oil India | CMP: Rs 261 | Shares ended nearly 4 percent higher as higher oil prices spell positive for upstream oil companies in India. Every $1-a-barrel rise in crude realisation implies a 2-4 percent increase in earnings per share for these two companies, according to analysts’ calculations.

Piramal Pharma | CMP: Rs 72.70 | The scrip ended over 6 percent higher after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed its inspection of the company's Digwal facility with zero Form-483 observations. The FDA issues a Form 483 when a facility fails to comply with the regulator's manufacturing norms.

Spicejet | CMP: Rs 31.10 | Shares surged 3 percent following the company hiving off its cargo and logistics business into a separate entity, SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited. The hive-off will strengthen SpiceJet's balance sheet and wipe out a significant portion of the airline's debt as it will bring in a one-time gain worth Rs 2,555.77 crore.

Kpit Technologies | CMP: Rs 814 | Shares tumbled 12 percent after JP Morgan initiated coverage with an “underweight” rating and the lowest target price on the Street of Rs 540, indicating a 44 percent downside from current levels. The brokerage sees two major de-rating catalysts. First, KPIT's growth is expected to fall below 20 percent beyond the financial year 2024. Second, the announcement of Tata Technologies' IPO has reduced the scarcity premium associated with KPIT's stock.

NTPC | CMP: Rs 177.90 | The scrip ended near 2 percent higher as the company recorded its highest-ever power generation of 400 BU in FY23, an 11 percent growth from the previous year. NTPC also posted a 65 percent YoY growth in its captive coal production at 23.2 MMT (million metric tonnes), while its non-fossil portfolio registered a 24 percent growth.

PNB Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 548.90 | Shares gained nearly 7 percent after Morgan Stanley’s ‘overweight’ call on the financier’s stock with a 32 percent raise in the target price to Rs 700. Morgan Stanley said it looks at the prospective impact of the rights issue on its base case.

Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,989.90 | Continuing its winning streak for a third day in a row, shares gained over 2 percent in the morning trade with the automaker reportedly set to introduce its first electric three-wheeler this month. The product will be launched for both the cargo and passenger vehicle segments but will be made available in a limited number of cities initially.

Indraprastha Gas | CMP: Rs 421.30 | Shares ended 2 percent lower after domestic gas prices were left unchanged pending a Cabinet decision. India will provisionally keep the price of locally produced gas from old fields at $8.57 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu), the government said on March 31, while it considers a potential change to the pricing formula. The ceiling has been reduced marginally to $12.1 from $12.5 per mmBtu.

Moneycontrol News