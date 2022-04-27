Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 27

In a volatile session, Indian benchmark indices ended on negative note with Nifty below 17,100 on April 27 amid selling seen across the sectors. At close, the Sensex was down 537.22 points or 0.94% at 56,819.39, and the Nifty was down 162.40 points or 0.94% at 17,038.40.

Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,140.50 | The share ended in the red on April 27. Net profit of the FMCG major grew 8.6% at Rs 2,327 crore against Rs 2,143 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 11% at Rs 13,462 crore against Rs 12,132 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose 9.7% at Rs 3,245 crore against Rs 2,957 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin came in at 24.1% against 24.4% (YoY).

Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 6,716 | The stock price fell over 7 percent on April 27. Bajaj Finance on April 26 reported a 79.7 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,420 crore due to higher net interest income and lower provisions. Bajaj Finance’s net interest income (NII) surged 30 percent y-o-y to Rs 6,068 crore in the March quarter. Broking house CLSA has kept the 'sell' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 6,000 per share and also cut FY23/24 EPS by 8 percent/9 percent.

HDFC Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 547.70 | The scrip ended in the red on April 27. HDFC Life Insurance Company reported a net profit of Rs 357.52 crore in March quarter, up 12.4 percent from a year ago. The net profit came on the back of 11 percent growth in net premium income, which stood at Rs 14,289.6 crore. Expenses of management rose 15 percent even as net commissions fell by 3.88 percent to Rs 620.7 crore for the quarter. Macquarie has kept an outperform rating on the stock with a target of Rs 850. CLSA has maintained a buy rating on the stock but cut the target price to Rs 700.

VST Industries | CMP: Rs 3,210 | The share price shed a percent on April 27. The company reported a 20 percent year-on-year growth in Q4FY22 profit at Rs 87.2 crore, driven by higher other income and operating income. Revenue during the quarter increased by 4.6 percent to Rs 400.22 crore compared to year-ago period.

IIFL Securities | CMP: Rs 93.50 | The stock was down over 7 percent on April 27. The company recorded 2 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 78.95 crore in Q4FY22 despite strong revenue growth, hit by higher tax cost and lower other income. Revenue grew by 46 percent YoY to Rs 346.8 crore in the quarter ended March 2022.

Tata Coffee | CMP: Rs 218.30 | The scrip was down over 2 percent on April 27. The company reported a 12 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 64.28 crore in the quarter ended in March 2022, supported by topline as well as operating performance. Revenue increased 11 percent to Rs 656.26 crore compared to year-ago period.

Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 272.20 | The stock price was up over 2 percent after the company was declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Jharkhand. The project include four-laning of Mehgama-Hansdiha section of NH-133 from existing Km 41+900 to existing Km 93+000 in the State of Jharkhand on Hybrid Arnuity mode. The bid cost of the project is Rs 976 crore.

Syngene International | CMP: Rs 615.40 | The scrip ended in the red on April 27. Syngene International has posted 8 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 147.8 crore versus Rs 160.6 crore and revenue was up 15.1% at Rs 758.1 crore versus Rs 658.6 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 16.2% at Rs 250.3 crore versus Rs 215.4 crore and margin was at 33% versus 32.7%, YoY.

Mahindra Logistics | CMP: Rs 510.50 | The share price rose over 7 percent even though the company reported a 10.5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 11.11 crore in Q4FY22 despite higher revenue and strong operating performance. Revenue grew 10 percent YoY to Rs 1,072.7 crore and EBITDA increased by 19 percent to Rs 54.96 crore and margin expanded to 5.12 percent, from 4.73 percent on year-on-year basis.