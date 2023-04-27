Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 27

1/11 The Sensex ended 348.80 points, or 0.58%, higher at 60,649.38 and the Nifty gained 101.40 points, or 0.57%, to close at 17,915 on widespread buying on April 27. As many as 1,954 shares advanced, 1,435 declined and 128 were unchanged.

2/11 Goldiam International | CMP: Rs 143.80 | The stock rose nearly 2 percent after the company received export orders worth Rs 50 crore for diamond-studded gold jewellery. Lab-grown diamond jewellery contributes around 35 percent to the export order.

3/11 Syngene International | CMP: Rs 649 | The stock closed nearly 4 percent higher after the company recorded a 21 percent rise in its fourth quarter net profit. The drugmaker's net profit for the January-March period jumped 21 percent on-year to Rs 179 crore, aided by a strong topline growth of 31 percent to Rs 994 crore from Rs 758 crore a year back.

4/11 L&T Technology Services | CMP: Rs 3,717.80 | Shares ended near 8 percent higher on the back of strong earnings and revenue guidance. Analysts, however, remained cautious and maintained "sell" rating while reducing the target price for the stock.

5/11 HDFC Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 519.75 | The shares closed over 2 percent lower a day after the life insurer reported an almost flat net profit at Rs 359 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 against Rs 357 crore in the previous year. Sequentially, net profit was up 14 percent from Rs 315 crore in the October-December quarter of the financial year 2022-23. For FY23, net profit grew 13 percent to Rs 1,360 crore.

6/11 Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 6,200 | The scrip ended over 2 percent higher on the back of better-than-expected numbers reported by the company a day earlier. Revenue from operations of the financial services firm came in at Rs 11,359.59 crore, up 31.68 percent from Rs 8,626.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

7/11 Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 8,555 | The stock ended a percent higher after the company announced a strong set of numbers in the March quarter. Maruti Suzuki reported a 43 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 2,623 crore. The figure was a tad below the Street estimate of Rs 2,773 crore.

8/11 Raymond | CMP: Rs 1,711 | The share ended 6 percent higher amid talk of acquisition by Godrej Consumer, which was confirmed after market hours, continuing its northward journey. The stock has surged 58 percent after rising to Rs 1,109 on March 28. It touched the day’s high of Rs 1,756 on April 27 and trading at Rs 1,694, at the time of writing this article. Raymond has largely seen a one-way rally, barring small intermittent corrections.

9/11 Voltas | CMP: Rs 806.40 | The scrip ended over 5 percent lower as the company's Q4 numbers missed estimates on all fronts. The company's profit declined 21.2 percent year-on-year at Rs 143.92 crore for the quarter ended March FY23. The operating performance was weak, revenue grew 10.88 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,957 crore, while EBITDA fell 16.4 percent to Rs 218.2 crore. Margins declined 240 basis points to 7.4 percent for the quarter.

10/11 Chennai Petroleum Corporation| CMP: Rs 304.85 | The share zoomed over 12 percent after the company's net profit in the March quarter surged to Rs 1,012.81 crore from Rs 1,001.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The net profit surged a massive 600 percent sequentially compared to Rs 144.2 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.