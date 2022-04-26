Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 26

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices broke a two-day losing streak and ended higher with the Nifty back to the 17,200 mark. At close, the Sensex was up 776.72 points or 1.37 percent at 57,356.61, and the Nifty was up 246.80 points or 1.46 percent at 17,200.80.HDFC Life Insurance Company | CMP: Rs 548.90 | The share ended in the green after the firm posted a Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 506.2 crore against Rs 319.1 crore year on year. The company’s Value of New Business (VNB) was at Rs 895 crore and the VNB margin was 29.3 percent.Mahindra CIE | CMP: Rs 225.70 | The stock jumped over 13 percent after the auto component maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 161.42 crore for the first quarter ended March, up from Rs 10.09 crore in the year-ago period. The company, which follows January-December financial year, said revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,588.36 crore, up from Rs 2,189.4 crore in the January-March period of the previous year. The board of the Pune-based company recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 a share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 250.45 | The stock ended in the green on April 26 after HAL and BEL signed a contract for co-development and co-production of Long-Range Dual-Band Infra-Red Search and Track System for Su-30 MKI under the MAKE-II procedure of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, as part of the 'Make in India' initiative.Tata Teleservices | CMP: Rs 167.30 | The scrip jumped 5 percent after the firm posted a net loss of Rs 280.6 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 against a loss of Rs 302.3 crore in December 2021. Revenue of the company was down 4 percent at Rs 272.8 crore versus Rs 284.2 crore, QoQ. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 3.2 percent at Rs 120.7 crore versus Rs 117 crore and the margin was at 44.3 percent versus 41.2 percent, QoQ.Sanofi India | CMP: Rs 6,998 | The share ended in the green on April 26. The net profit of the company jumped 63.4 percent to Rs 238.4 crore against Rs 145.9 crore YoY. Revenue slipped 2.5 percent at Rs 707 crore against Rs 725.1 crore YoY. EBITDA rose 2.7 percent at Rs 194.5 crore against Rs 149.4 crore (YoY). The margin was at 27.5 percent against 26.1 percent YoY.Gateway Distriparks | CMP: Rs 76.40 | The share price fell over 3 percent on April 26. The net profit of the company jumped 85.2 percent to Rs 85 crore against Rs 45.9 crore YoY. Revenue was up 2.5 percent at Rs 359.1 crore against Rs 350.3 crore YoY while EBITDA slipped 0.4 percent at Rs 94.9 crore against Rs 95.3 crore YoY. EBITDA margin came in at 26.4 percent against 27.2 percent YoY.Atul | CMP: Rs 9,310 | The stock price was down 5 percent on April 26 after the company's net profit was down 22 percent at Rs 136.3 crore against Rs 175 crore YoY. EBITDA was down 19.35 percent at Rs 205.2 crore against Rs 254.3 crore. EBITDA margin was at 15 percent against 22.8 percent YoY.Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 7,258.60 | The scrip jumped over 3 percent on April 26. The firm is all set to report strong numbers for the quarter ended March aided by the reopening of the economy. The non-bank lender is expected to report a 75 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 2,353 crore aided by strong growth in topline and operating performance, according to five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. The net interest income is likely to soar 40 percent to Rs 5,383 crore driven by high disbursements. Bajaj Finance earlier this month said that new loans jumped 15 percent year on year.Steel Exchange India | CMP: Rs 215.65 | The stock ended in the green on April 26. The company reported a massive 286 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 112.5 crore driven by tax write-back in the quarter ended March 2022.Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation | CMP: Rs 200.95 | The scrip ended in the red on April 26. The firm recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 177 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, against a loss of Rs 184.64 crore in the same period last year, driven by topline. Revenue grew by 87 percent year on year to Rs 1,057.3 crore in the same period.