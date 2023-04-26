Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 26

1/11

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on April 26, with the Sensex gaining 169.87 points or 0.28 percent to 60,300.58. The Nifty ended 44.30 points, or 0.25 percent, higher at 17,813.60. As many as 1,858 shares advanced, 1,539 declined and 133 remained unchanged.

2/11

Mahindra CIE Automotive | CMP: Rs 383 | The scrip ended nearly 7 percent higher after the auto components supplier reported a nearly 73 percent surge in fourth-quarter profit, aided by strong domestic and European demand. The company's consolidated profit stood at Rs 279 crore in the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs 161 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from the India segment rose 13.3 percent to Rs 1,468 crore, the Mahindra group company said.

3/11

Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 6.60 | The stock ended 5 percent higher after Emirates Telecommunications Group Co (e&) increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc, the holding company of Vodafone Idea, from 14 percent to 14.6 percent. As of December 2022, the promoters held around 75 percent in Vodafone Idea, with Vodafone Plc holding a 48 percent stake and the Aditya Birla Group 27 percent.

4/11

VST Industries | CMP: Rs 3,284.85 | The scrip ended over 2 percent lower after the cigarette maker posted poor earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The company, which has manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Toopran, reported a 21 percent on-year fall in net profit at Rs 68.70 for the quarter ended March 31. The earnings per share stood at Rs 44.49, down from Rs 56.47 in the year-ago quarter.

5/11

Rallis India | CMP: Rs 192.15 | Shares fell more than three percent as the company reported poor earnings for the March quarter of FY23. Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, reported a loss of Rs 69.13 crore during the quarter ended March 31. The company realised a loss of Rs 14.13 crore during the corresponding period in 2022.

6/11

Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 103.30 | The scrip ended over 1 percent higher as it continued to give stellar returns in a four-day run-up despite consolidation in the broader market. The stock formed a robust bullish candlestick on the daily charts for yet another session, making higher highs and higher lows for the fourth straight day. Analysts have suggested partial profit booking at the moment and keep the rest with a potential target of Rs 120.

7/11

Dhampur Bio Organics | CMP: Rs 170 | The stock ended over 6 percent higher a day after the company posted a robust set of earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The company's net profit jumped 13.02 percent on year to Rs 80.20 crore from Rs 70.96 crore in the year-ago period. Growth in the bottomline was aided by a sharp rise in revenue, which grew around 70 percent year-on-year to Rs 2665.86 crore in the March quarter.

8/11

AU Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 643.95 | Shares ended over 2 percent lower even though the lender posted its highest quarterly profit of Rs 425 crore in the March quarter of FY23, up 23 percent from the year-ago period. The bank's net profit was Rs 346 crore in the year-ago quarter.

9/11

Patel Engineering Ltd | CMP: Rs 19.60 | The stock ended a percent lower after it surged 6 percent intraday. The company bagged an irrigation project from the Maharashtra water resources ministry. The company, along with its joint venture partners, received contracts for the Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project – Lift Irrigation Scheme 01 and 02 from the water resources department of the Government of Maharashtra, the company said in a regulatory filing.

10/11

Nestle India | CMP: Rs 20,970 | Shares ended near 1.5 percent higher after the company reported a net profit of Rs 736 crore for the March quarter, marking a 24.7 percent jump over the year-ago period. This is a big beat on estimates that had pegged the Nestle net profit at Rs 674 crore. The company follows a January to December financial year.

11/11

Tata Consumet Products | CMP: Rs 745.55 | Shares ended 1.5 percent higher after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 268.59 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 23.46 percent from Rs 217.54 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operation came in at Rs 3,618.73 crore, up 13.96 percent from Rs 3,175.41 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 25.

Moneycontrol News