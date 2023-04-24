Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 24

1/11

On April 24, the Sensex gained 401.04 points, or 0.67%, to close at 60,056.10. The Nifty ended 119.40 points or 0.68% higher at 17,743.40. As many as 1,842 shares advanced, 1,648 declined and 159 shares remained unchanged as Q4 earnings of banks cheered the street.

ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 905.30 | The share rose over 2 percent after the bank clocked nearly 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 9,121.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2023. The bank was expected to report Rs 8,540 crore profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an average of three brokerages polled by Moneycontrol had said.

Wipro| CMP: Rs 377.95 | The share priced rose nearly 3 percent after the IT company said it will review a proposal for a buyback of equity shares this week. The last buyback carried out by Wipro was during December 2020 to January 2021, amounting to Rs 9,500 crore. During this period, Wipro tendered 96.38 percent of the buyback size, aggregating to Rs 9,156 crore. Prior to this, the company launched a buyback programme of Rs 10,500 crore in August 2019.

Goldstone Technologies | CMP: Rs 58.95 | The stock gained 5 percent after the company said it was setting up a joint Venture with German e-mobility major Quantron AG. Goldstone Technologies, as a development partner, will provide the software and manage the integration of the customised platform and Quantron will utilise the digital platform as an enabler for its 360° ecosystem for its customers, it said.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | CMP: Rs 980.05 | The share closed almost a percent lower after the pharma company temporarily halted production at its Mohali unit to fix the issues flagged by the US FDA. The American drug regulator inspected the plant in August 2022 and classified it as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI). This is the strictest classification and is issued when the US FDA is not satisfied with the company's response to the observations made during the inspection.

Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 318.50 | The shares closed nearly 2 percent down after the company reported a 12-percent on-year decline in the consolidated net profit at Rs 2,583 crore for the March quarter of the fiscal year ended 2023. The drop in net profit weighed on the sentiments of investors. Total sales for the company came in at Rs 8,509 crore, down 3 percent from Rs 8,797 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Zinc sales dropped the most at 9 percent, while other metals saw a rise in sales.

Maharashtra Seamless | CMP: Rs 425.50 | The shares gained 5 percent after the company bagged an order to supply seamless tubing pipes and accessories. The order worth approximately Rs 262 crore is from ONGC, the company said in a regulatory filing. Delivery locations are Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura, the company added.

Hero Motocorp | CMP: Rs 2,500 | The shares was up nearly 2 percent higher on strong sales in March and Street optimism about a recovery in the two-wheeler (2W) segment. The company sold 5,19,342 motorcycles in March, a 15 percent increase over 4,50,154 units in the year-ago period. In FY23, it sold 53,28,546 units, which was 8 percent higher FY22. The improvement was driven by domestic sales with export figures falling year-on-year.

Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 88.35 | The scrip delivered gained more than 13 percent to hit a record high of Rs 88. The stock has a robust bullish candlestick on the daily, weekly as well as monthly charts with strong volumes. The stock gave a decisive breakout of the long downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of November 29, 2022 and April 21, 2023, trading above all key moving averages on daily as well weekly charts.

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 15.70 | The stock ended over 3 percent lower after the company over the weekend reported a near 45% drop in net profit year-on-year for the January-March quarter as provisions for bad loans increased. Net profit fell to RS 202 crores ($24.63 million) for the reporting quarter from Rs 367 crores in the same period a year earlier. Analysts had expected profit to drop to Rs 288 crores, according to Refinitiv data.

Indusind Bank | CMP: Rs 1,101.35 | The stock ended 1.3 percent lower after the company reported its earnings on April 24. Though the bank's topline and bottomline were good, analysts said its slippage and gross non-performing asset figures for the quarter disappointed investors, which dragged down the stock within minutes of the earnings being released.

