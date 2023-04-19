Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 19

1/11

On April 18, the Sensex shed 159.21 points, or 0.27%, to end at 59,567.80. The Nifty lost 41.40 points or 0.23% to close at 17,618.80. As many as 1,768 shares advanced, 1,650 declined and 117 remained unchanged in a volatile session.

KRBL Limited | CMP: Rs 385 | The scrip gained more than 12 percent following a report by research agency Fitch Solutions said the global market will log its biggest rice shortfall in two decades in 2023. The report said that rice prices are likely to remain high till 2024, as production has been falling across the globe due to rising temperatures and supply disruptions.

Zomato | CMP: Rs 53.90 | Shares rose nearly 2 percent after the food delivery firm said that most of its Blinkit stores had reopened after wage protests. Blinkit's delivery executives were on strike since April 12, demanding that recent changes to incentive structures be rolled back. Zomato is trying to shift from a fixed-fee model of Rs 25 a delivery to a hybrid-pricing structure of Rs 15 along with a supplementary incentive based on distance travelled, seen as a considerable cut in potential earnings by the delivery executives.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd | CMP: Rs 1,077 | The stock gained more than 3 percent after a huge block deal in which around 2.14 million shares, or 1.9 percent stake, of the company changed hands. The Bajaj group firm recently said it secured an order worth Rs 564.87 crore from South Bihar Power Distribution Company.

Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd | CMP: Rs 39.95 | Shares rose over 3 percent after the company said it launched a direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand. The brand has been launched by RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Neobrands Limited.

Piramal Pharma Ltd | CMP: Rs 77.35 | The scrip gained almost 8 percent after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded its inspection of the company's Sellersville manufacturing facility in the United States. One crore shares of the company changed hands on the exchanges, as against the one-month daily traded average of 38 lakh shares.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance | CMP: Rs 1,077 | Shares slipped over 4 percent as the company's lower-than-expected net earned premium in the March quarter disappointed the Street. The non-life insurer's net earned premium for the quarter rose 12.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,726 crore but missed the analysts' estimate of Rs 4,011 crore. In addition, the Street was also sceptical of the management's guidance to achieve a 102 percent combined operating ratio by FY25. The company's combined operating ratio was at 104.2 percent in the quarter under review.

Prestige Estates Projects | CMP: Rs 450 | The stock gained nearly 3 percent after the company acquired a 51 percent stake in a construction company. Prestige Estates Projects, through its wholly owned subsidiary Prestige Exora Business Parks Limited, acquired 51 percent shares in Dashanya Tech Parkz Private Limited.

LT Foods Ltd | CMP: Rs 106.50 | The stock gained over 8 percent after a report by research agency Fitch Solutions said that the global market will log its biggest shortfall in two decades in 2023. As India is the top exporter of rice, expectations of high prices sustaining for a longer period aided the sentiment for domestic rice producers.

Avalon Technologies | CMP: Rs 406 | The share rose 2 percent after two Goldman Sachs funds bought 7.95 lakh shares in the company on April 18 through bulk deals on the NSE.

Brightcom Group | CMP: Rs 13.30 | The scrip hit the 5 percent lower circuit on April 19. The stock has been hitting the lower circuit since the Securities and Exchange Board of India on April 13 issued a show cause-cum-interim order against the company and a few of its senior leadership team members for fraud.

