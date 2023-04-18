Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 18

1/11

On April 18, the Sensex closed 183.74 points or 0.31 percent lower at 59,727.01. The Nifty ended 46.60 points or 0.26 percent down at 17,660.20. As many as 1,835 shares advanced, 1,610 shares declined, and 113 shares were unchanged.

3i Infotech Ltd | CMP: Rs 33.01 | The scrip gained more than 4 percent after Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) renewed its contract with the IT company for FY24. The Rs 16.29-crore contract is for managing IOCL's data centre services for three years.

Just Dial Ltd | CMP: Rs 665.80 | Shares rose nearly 4 percent on the back of strong earnings and continued recovery in margins that the company reported for the January-March quarter. Just Dial's net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 surged 11 percent to Rs 83.6 crore against Rs 75.3 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter grew 5 percent to Rs 232.5 crore as against Rs 221.4 crore.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd | CMP: Rs 282.95 | The stock plummeted 28.5 percent on April 18, the ex-date for the company's proposed spin-off. The restructuring plan, which involves carving out two more firms, is aimed at decluttering the company and making it more structured. The restructuring will also help Allcargo adopt an asset-light model for its core business and unlock value for its demerged entities.

Angel One Ltd | CMP: Rs 1,298.35 | Shares rose 2 percent as the retail stock broking house continued its strong quarterly performance, recording a 30.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit at Rs 267 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23. Both topline and operating performance were strong. Consolidated revenue at Rs 825.7 crore grew 21.3 percent, while on the operating front, EBITDA increased 30 percent YoY to Rs 385 crore.

Quick Heal Technologies | CMP: Rs 142.00 | The scrip ended 4 percent lower on the back of heavy selling after the security software solution provider reported disappointing quarterly earnings. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations slumped 52 percent YoY to Rs 49.3 crore for the quarter ended March, while it reported a net loss of Rs 6.6 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 28.09 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Tata Chemicals | CMP: Rs 931.90 | Shares ended over 6 percent lower after the company cut prices for light and dense soda ash by 3-4 percent across India on Monday. The price cut comes amid a decline in the prices of soda ash in China since mid-March as the market adjusts to the news of an unexpected substantial capacity addition underway in the country's Inner Mongolia region by Yuan Xing Energy from May 2023.

Delhivery Ltd | CMP: Rs 327.95 | Shares ended 2 percent higher after foreign research and broking firm Bernstein initiated coverage on the logistics company, with a market-perform rating as the firm remains positive on the company's long-term growth prospects. Bernstein has assigned a target price of Rs 360 for the stock, which translates into an upside potential of over 11 percent from Monday's closing price.

HCL Technologies | CMP: Rs 1,063.50 | The stock gained over 2 percent after falling consecutively in the last two trading sessions. The stock had hit a one-year low of Rs 1,016.25 on April 17, when Nifty IT hit a near-two-year low at 26,182.85 points on the back of weak earnings of Infosys during the March quarter.

Camlin Fine Sciences| CMP: Rs 175.85 | The stock rose more than 6 percent, and hit a 17-month high of Rs 180 after several entities launched an open offer to buy a 26 percent stake in the company at Rs 160 per share.

Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 440.90 | Shares ended over 2 percent higher as Coca-Cola India bought a 15 percent stake in the former's associate company Hashtag Loyalty through a securities subscription agreement at a pre-money valuation of Rs 104.68.

Moneycontrol News