Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 17

1/11

The Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on April 17 as lower-than-expected earnings and a dismal outlook sank the IT pack. The Sensex shed 520.25 points or 0.86% to stand to close at 59,910.75. The Nifty lost 121.20 points or 0.68% at 17,706.80. As many as 1,778 shares advanced, 1,710 shares declined and 178 shares were unchanged.

2/11

Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,259 | The scrip lost 10 percent after the company came out with its March quarter earnings last week. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,223 on the BSE earlier on April 17. Infosys on April 13 reported a 7.8 percent on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. The net profit clocked was 6.5 percent lower as compared to the CNBC TV-18 poll estimate of Rs 6,553 crore, whereas, the consolidated revenue was 3.6 percent lower as against the estimate of Rs 38,830 crore.

3/11

Larsen & Toubro Ltd | CMP: Rs 2,213 | The stock plunged as IT sector companies owned by the firm saw heavy selling in the wake of poor Q4 results by Infosys, the country's second-largest IT services company. L&T holds 68.7 percent in LTIMindtree and 73.85 percent in L&T Tech Services. Both stocks were down 8 percent.

4/11

GTPL Hathway | CMP: Rs 102.25 | The stock shed over 10 percent on poor Q4 earnings. The company posted a consolidated loss at Rs 124 million in the quarter ended March 31 as against a profit of Rs 522 million a year ago. Though the revenue was up 13 percent on-year to Rs 7,017 million in the quarter under review.

5/11

Camlin Fine Sciences | CMP: Rs 165 | The share rose 10 percent after Infinity Holdings and promoter Ashish Dandekar launched an open offer for an additional 26 percent stake in the specialty chemicals firm at Rs 160 a share, implying a premium of over 5 percent to the previous close. Infinity Holdings along with its subsidiaries held a 23 percent stake, while Dandekar held a 9.44 percent stake in the company as of December 2022.

6/11

KIOCL Limited | CMP: Rs 204.50 | The scrip ended 9 percent higher as the company bagged two orders for mineral exploration in Karnataka worth Rs 3.81 crore from the National Mineral Exploration Trust. The first project is for polymetallic mineralisation in Nagavanda gold and base metal block in parts of Dhanvangere, Haveri and Shimoga worth Rs 1.48 crore. The second project is for the preliminary exploration of amalgamated Kalburgi limestone blocks in the Jevargi area worth Rs 2.33 crore.

7/11

Brightcom Group | CMP: Rs 14.70 | The share ended nearly 5 percent lower after the Securities and Exchange Board of India served it with a show-cause notice over alleged irregularities in financial accounting and non-disclosure of material information. The market regulator said the company overstated its profits for FY20 by understating expenditures by using irregular accounting practices.

8/11

Adani Green Energy | CMP: Rs 967.25 | The share ended nearly 3 percent higher after the company said its operational capacity jumped 49 percent to 8,086 MW, the largest in India, in FY23 from the previous financial year. In FY23, Adani Green operationalised 2,140 MW solar–wind hybrid power plants in Rajasthan, commissioned a 325 MW wind plant in Madhya Pradesh and a 212 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan, the Adani Group company said.

9/11

Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,030.50 | The stock closed 5 percent lower as global brokerage firm Citi downgraded the stock to “sell” from “neutral” and reduced the target price to Rs 955 from Rs 1,100. The brokerage cited increased risks to growth in the communications vertical, which accounts for approximately 40 percent of the company’s revenue, among the reasons for the downgrade.

10/11

Precision Camshafts | CMP: Rs 127.92 | The stock ended a whopping 20 percent higher after the latest shareholding data at the end of the March quarter revealed that ace investor Vijay Kedia has picked up a stake in the small-cap company. As per the company's latest shareholding data on BSE, Kedia owns 10 lakh shares or a 1.05 percent stake in the company. A publicly listed company is required to disclose the identities of individual investors who hold a stake of 1 percent or more in accordance with shareholding regulations.

11/11

ITC Ltd | CMP: Rs 399.90 | Shares ended over 1 percent after hitting the Rs 400 mark earlier in the session on April 17. Strong cigarette sales, a rebound in the hotel segment's earnings and a consistent performance by the FMCG portfolio have kept the stock upbeat.

Moneycontrol News