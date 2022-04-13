Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 13

Sandip Das

The Indian equity benchmark ended lower for the third consecutive session on April 13, with the Sensex closing 237.44 points, or 0.41%, lower at 58,338.93 and the Nifty slipping 54.60 points, or 0.31%, to 17,475.70.Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,751 | The stock ended in the green ahead of its Q4 earnings. The Street is expecting Infosys to provide annual revenue and margin guidance for FY23. “We expect modest growth guidance of 11-13% that implies 1.5-2.5% revenue CQGR (compounded quarterly growth rate) for four quarters of FY23,” according to Kotak.Hariom Pipe Industries | CMP: Rs 231 | The stock price surged 50 percent on the debut day. Hyderabad-based iron and steel products maker Hariom Pipe Industries clocked a 39.87 percent premium on the BSE to the issue price on April 13 in line with expectations given the firm's good financial performance and decent subscription of IPO.Thermax | CMP: Rs 2,282.55 | The scrip surged over 14 percent after the firm concluded an order of Rs 522 crore for utility boilers and associated systems for a grass root refinery and petrochemical complex in Rajasthan. The order includes two units of 260 TPH high-pressure utility boilers along with allied auxiliaries to be designed and manufactured by Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thermax.Anand Rathi Wealth | CMP: Rs 656.80 | The share price jumped over 7 percent after the company reported a robust set of Q4 numbers. The company reported Q4 profit which jumped three-fold or 239 percent year-on-year to Rs 35 crore and revenue increased 49 percent to Rs 115 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 77 crore in the year-ago period. Its assets under management growing strong by 23 percent to Rs 32,906 crore compared to the year-ago period.L&T Infotech | CMP: Rs 6,080 | The stock price jumped over 2 percent after the firm expanded its presence in the US with a new engagement centre in Hartford, CT. The engagement centre will enable workforce transformation and localisation for LTI in the Americas. The stock was trading at Rs 5,917.10, up Rs 3.75, or 0.06 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 5,964.95 and an intraday low of Rs 5,853.05.Prestige Estates | CMP: Rs 483 | The stock slipped over a percent after Prestige Estates announced its updates on real estate operations for the year ending March 31, 2022. During FY22, the group registered highest-ever sales of Rs 103,822 million, up 90% YoY and has clocked record collections of Rs 74,664 million, up 47% YoY .Jindal Stainless | CMP: Rs 202.90 | The scrip ended in the green on April 13. Jindal Stainless total sales volume for FY22 stood at 1,011,292 MT, up 23% from FY21. During Q4FY22, the company’s sales volume stood at 269,168 metric tonnes (MT), registering an uptick of 9% on QoQ and 6% on YoY basis.Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 1,316.05 | The stock price ended in the red on April 13. Tata Steel Mining, an unlisted wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, successfully completed the acquisition of a controlling stake of 90% in Rohit Ferro-Tech in accordance with the approved Resolution Plan under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ('CIRP') of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 ('IBC').Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 2,774 | The share ended in the red on April 13. CLSA has maintained "sell" call on Jubilant FoodWorks with the target at Rs 2,500 a share. It sees rising competition in the pizza space for Jubilant’s core Domino’s chain as several brands are mushrooming on aggressive promotion and third party delivery.Duroply Industries | CMP: Rs 132.60 | The stock spiked 10 percent after ace investor Porinju Veliyath and wife Litty Thomas increased their shareholding in the company. Veliyath and Thomas bought 7,000 equity shares in the plywood through open market transactions on April 12.