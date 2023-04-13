Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 13

1/11

The benchmark indices closed with marginal gains on April 13 amid volatility. The Sensex gained 38.23 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 60,431.00, while the ended 16 points, or 0.09 percent, higher at 17,828. As many as 1,873 shares advanced, 1,526 shares declined and 115 shares were unchanged.

Anupam Rasayan India | CMP: Rs 992 | The share gained more than 3 percent after the chemical manufacturer said it signed a pact with a Japanese multinational to make and supply "three high-value" speciality chemicals. The custom synthesis and speciality chemical player signed a letter of intent worth revenue of Rs 1,500 crore for the next seven years with one of the leading Japanese multinationals to manufacture and supply three high-value speciality chemicals.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd | CMP: Rs 225 | The stock closed over 2 percent lower after Morgan Stanley downgraded it to "underweight" and reduced the target price on the back of higher crude prices. The global investment bank cut the target price of HPCL to Rs 220 from Rs 254.

Campus Activewear | CMP: Rs 339.25 | The stock rose more than 2 percent after the company acquired a parcel of land and a building from Marico in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta Sahib. The land measures 30 bigha 9 biswas and the acquisition was done for Rs 16.70 crore. The company believes the acquisition will help expand its capacity for manufacturing semi-finished goods and assembling footwear.

Edvenswa Enterprises | CMP: Rs 54.99 | The stock ended 2 percent higher after marquee investor Porinju Veliyath bought a 1.43 percent stake in the company through open market transactions. The stock has surged 22 percent in the past week. Porinju purchased 1.3 lakh shares in the information technology solutions provider at an average price of Rs 52.18 a share.

BL Kashyap and Sons | CMP: Rs 35.46 | Shares surged over after the company won an order worth Rs 141 crore. National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has awarded the order to the company for the construction of training institute buildings at Vadodara. The contract is to be executed within 24 months. The company's order book stands at Rs 2,522 crore, excluding GST.

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 3,209.45 | Shares surged nearly 3 percent after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Eicher Motors with a 'buy' rating and target price at Rs 3,660 a share. The investment case for the company looks promising as it is expected to face lower risks than its peers from EV disruption over the next five years. This can be attributed to its longer R&D cycle and higher standards for premium electric motorcycles' specifications.

National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd | CMP: Rs 173 | The stock ended more than 1 percent in red after the company decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,000 crore on April 17 through private placement at a coupon of 7.35% per annum for a tenor of three years, maturing on April 17, 2026. The proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditure, refinance existing loans and for other general corporate purposes. The debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE.

Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,383.40 | The stock ended nearly 3 percent lower ahead of the IT company's Q4FY23 earnings, which were released after market hours. The IT giant reported nearly 8 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Revenue from operations increased 16 percent to Rs 37,441 crore against Rs 32,276 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenues in constant currency terms declined 3.2 percent QoQ.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd | CMP: Rs 332.35 | The scrip ended 1.5 percent lower as Morgan Stanley cut the target price for the stock to Rs 390 from Rs 440. It said a benign energy price environment and improved domestic demand are key going forward.

