Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 12

1/11

On April 12, the Sensex ended 235.05 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 60,392.77, while the Nifty closed 90.10 points, or 0.51 percent, up at 17,812.40. As many as 1,997 shares advanced, 1,413 shares declined and 108 remained unchanged.

2/11

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd | CMP: Rs 3,209.95 | The share surged 10 percent, buoyed by an improved sentiment and hopes of better sales on the back of a rise in COVID-19 cases. Most analysts believe that the worst for the pharma industry is over, as trends in the US market reflect that price erosion might have peaked.

3/11

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 3,128.75 | The stock rose over 2 percent after the company reported a year-on-year increase of 35.2 percent in commercial vehicle sales for the month of March, with a total of 11,906 units sold. Similarly, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 72,235 motorcycles during the same period, indicating a rise from the 67,777 motorcycles sold in March of the previous year.

4/11

Cipla | CMP: Rs 919.20 | The pharma stock ended over a percent higher after a large deal involving the exchange of around 12.56 lakh shares (0.16 percent stake) of the company took place on the bourses. That apart, hopes of improved sales prospects on the back of a rise in COVID-19 cases also aided sentiment.

5/11

Puravankara Ltd | CMP: Rs 77.60 | The scrip ended nearly 3 percent higher after the company's announcement of achieving its highest-ever sales for the March quarter and the financial year 2022-23. Puravankara recorded a sale value of Rs 3,107 crore for FY23, the highest in any financial year since its inception, representing a 29% increase from the previous year's sales of Rs 2,407 crore, it said.

6/11

Paras Defence and Space Technologies | CMP: Rs 526.30 | The shares gained more than a percent following the announcement that subsidiary Paras Anti-drone Technologies Private Ltd signed a pact with Mumbai-based Spacekawa Explorations Pvt Ltd. The agreement is for indigenous developments and deployment of space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payloads, which will include RF wideband software defined radio, the company said in an exchange filing.

7/11

Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 1,848 | The share surged more than 2 percent after the company said that an affiliate will operate its coal washeries. The entity will develop, erect, and operate coal washeries, including coal handling systems, as well as perform all necessary and incidental activities, the Gautam Adani-owned company said in an exchange filing.

8/11

Venus Pipes and Tubes | CMP: Rs 849.45 | The stock closed nearly 9 percent higher after it emerged that ace investor Ashish Kacholia picked up around 2 percent stake in the small-cap company through a bulk deal the previous day. Kacholia bought four lakh shares, or a 1.97 percent stake, in the company for a total of Rs 28.8 crore, the bulk deal data from the exchanges show. The deal was executed at a weighted average price of Rs 720 a share.

9/11

Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 431.50 | The stock ended more than 2 percent higher after Citi reiterated its “buy” rating on the company, which is the franchise for Domino's Pizza in India. It also set a target price of Rs 619 a share, indicating a 45 percent upside from April 11 closing price, citing a strong potential for medium-term earnings growth. According to Citi's research, Jubilant Foodworks is well-positioned to benefit from market tailwinds, faster store expansion and digital investments.

10/11

Sula Vineyards | CMP: Rs 384.60 | The share zoomed 9 percent after after the firm saw a jump of 30 percent YoY in overall sales of elite and premium wines in the fiscal year FY23. Besides, sales volumes in elite & premium wines went past the 5-lakh cases mark for the first time.

11/11

Time Technoplast | CMP: Rs 84 | The scrip rose more than 4 percent after the company announced receiving an order from Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). The company has received an order from IGL, a joint venture of GAIL, BPCL and the government of NCT Delhi, for the supply of CNG cascades (TYPE-IV composite cylinders) for a value of Rs 54 crore.

Moneycontrol News