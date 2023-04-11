Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 11

1/11 Indian markets ended higher on April 11, with the Sensex adding 311.21 points or 0.52% to close at 60,157.72. The Nifty gained 98.30 points or 0.56% at 17,722.30. As many as 2,183 shares advanced, 1,260 declined and 109 remained unchanged.

2/11 Sagar Cements | CMP: Rs 200.40 | The shares surged 8 percent after a huge block deal in which 60.4 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE. Sagar Cements has fallen more than 24 percent in the last year but has gained 248 percent in the past three.

3/11 ABB India | CMP: Rs 3,280 | The stock shed over 3 percent after brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the firm to ‘reduce’ from ‘buy’ because of downside risks in the near term. It also assigned a target price of Rs 3,425, less than a percent higher than the closing price on April 10.

4/11 Shipping Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 84.95 | Shares ended 5 percent higher on a news report that the government was proceeding with the divestment process. The stock has shed 40 percent in the past three months but gained over 100 percent in the past three years. The government plans to invite financial bids for the privatisation of Shipping Corp in May, as it looks to sell the state-run company after years of delay, Reuters news agency reported.

5/11 JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 714.65 | The scrip ended nearly 4 percent higher as the steel maker logged its highest ever quarterly consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonnes for Q4 FY23, registering a growth of 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 7 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Consolidated crude steel production for FY23 was the highest ever at 24.15 Mnt, up 24 percent YoY. This was against the management guidance of 25.0 Mnt.

6/11 Star Health | CMP: Rs 591.35 | The share surged over 4 percent on the back of robust growth in premiums. In a recent provisional filing for the first quarter of 2023, the company said its gross direct premium in the health-retail segment grew 18 percent from the previous quarter, whereas in the personal accident segment, it saw a growth of 15 percent.

7/11 Bank of Baroda | CMP: Rs 899.15 | The share closed nearly 4 percent higher after the company's said its total business crossed the Rs 21 trillion milestone in the March quarter of FY23. The bank recorded a 16.8-percent jump in business at Rs 21,77,307 crore as on March 31, 2023 against Rs 18,64,059 crore in the year-ago quarter, the state-owned lender said in a business update for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

8/11 Neogen Chemicals Ltd | CMP: Rs 1,609 | The stock closed 14 percent higher after the company signed an agreement with Japan's MU Ionic Solutions Corporation to offer electrolyte solutions in India. Under the terms of the agreement, Neogen will obtain the licence from MUIS for proprietary and confidential manufacturing technology for making Neogen’s electrolyte solutions at its manufacturing facility in India, with a planned maximum installed capacity of up to 30,000 MT per annum.

9/11 Irb Infrastructure Developers | CMP: Rs 26.70 | The stock ended around 3 percent higher after the company reported strong toll collection in March. Toll collection by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint venture under its private InvIT increased 21 percent YoY to Rs 3,69.91 crore.

10/11 Shilpa Medicare | CMP: Rs 261.25 | Shares jumped 12 percent after the company received the final approval for its Apremilast tablets from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The company got the final approval for its ANDA for Apremilast Tablets of 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.