Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 10

1/11 On April 10, the Sensex ended 13.54 points or 0.02 percent higher at 59,846.51. The Nifty closed up 24.90 points or 0.14 percent at 17,624.00. As many as 1,946 shares advanced, 1,585 shares declined, and 148 shares were unchanged.

2/11 Adani Power | CMP: Rs 194.05 | Shares had risen over 3 percent before giving up some of the gains after the company announced the commissioning of its first 800-MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda in Jharkhand. The company has started supplying 748 MW of power to Bangladesh from this plant, Adani Power said.

3/11 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd | CMP: Rs 156.60 | The stock gained over 4 percent after analysts said that the new pricing mechanism for domestic natural gas is likely to be beneficial for upstream companies. The domestic gas pricing will be linked with the imported crude pricing and would be at 10 percent of the Indian crude basket. It will have a floor of $4 and a ceiling of $6.5.

4/11 Indraprastha Gas Ltd | CMP: Rs 468 | Shares gained more than 1 percent as the new pricing mechanism for natural gas is expected to lower the input costs for city gas distributors. Domestic gas prices are currently at $8.57 per mmBtu as of April 1, with the adoption of the new pricing mechanism, gas prices are expected to see an immediate cut.

5/11 PNC Infratech | CMP: Rs 291.50 | The scrip gained 2 percent in early trade on April 10 as the company won an EPC project from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation. The infrastructure company has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 771.46 crore from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation.

6/11 Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 1,222.55 | Shares surged over 8 percent after the company reported a 19 percent jump in sales volumes for the fourth quarter in terms of area from 4.42 million square feet (sq ft) to 5.25 million sq ft, while the same for the full financial year surged 40 percent from 10.84 million sq ft to 15.21 million sq ft. Its Q4 FY23 collections stood at Rs 3,822 crore, a sequential growth of 127 percent and an annual growth of 52 percent.

7/11 Adani Green Energy | CMP: Rs 899.15 | Shares hit the 5 percent circuit after a huge block deal where around 13.70 lakh shares changed hands, according to a CNBC TV report. However, the details of the buyers and sellers were not known. Around 13.70 lakh shares (0.10 percent equity) worth Rs 123.09 crore changed hands at an average of RS 899 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

8/11 Neogen Chemicals Ltd | CMP: Rs 1,409.05 | The stock had gained nearly 7 percent in early trade on April 10 following reports that said the company was likely to announce a technology transfer arrangement with a major Japanese conglomerate. Neogen Chemicals later said it has entered into an agreement with Japan's MU Ionic Solutions Corporation, to acquire manufacturing technology license for electrolytes in India.

9/11 Sobha Ltd| CMP: Rs 463.50 | Shares ended around 3 percent higher after the company said that it has achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales value at Rs 1,463 crore, up 3 percent from the last quarter and 32 percent over the last year. This comes just weeks after Income Tax department sleuths raided the company’s offices in Bengaluru and Chennai.

10/11 Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 460.90 | Shares gained more than 5 percent after the company recorded robust group global wholesales during the January-March period. The company's global wholesale volume, including that of its Jaguar Land Rover spiked 8 percent on-year to 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23. The combined worldwide sales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period totalled 118,321 units, reflecting a 3 percent increase over the same period last year.